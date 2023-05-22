Bet365 bonus code: $200 instant bonus bets for NBA Playoffs, MLB action this week

Unlock the best bet365 bonus code offer to bet on NBA, NHL, and MLB games this week. New customers can follow our links to activate this welcome offer, so the code will automatically be applied for you. Then, you can use the bet365 Sportsbook app to find more daily odds boosts for popular games and events.

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: CO, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $1, GET $200!

ANY GAME GET BONUS!

Sign up with the bet365 bonus code and make a $1 wager on any game. Regardless of the outcome, you will gain $200 in bonus bets.

The Nuggets can claim the first spot in the NBA Finals with a win on Monday night. They are three-point underdogs against the Lakers on bet365. You can use the app to follow along with the game and place live bets. And on Tuesday, the Heat can sweep the Celtics with a win at home.

Click here to unlock the best bet365 bonus code. Wager just $1 on any game to receive $200 in bonus bets.

Activate the Bet365 Bonus Code for Nuggets vs. Lakers

The Lakers have had trouble trying to slow down Jamaal Murray, who scored 37 points in Game 3 to lead the Nuggets. Denver now has the best odds to win the NBA Finals. Game 4 starts at 8:30 pm on Monday night, and Game 5 (if needed) will be on Wednesday. Bet365 has tons of different prop options, such as point totals for each player.

Your bonus bets can also be used for Game 4 between the Celtics and Heat, as well as matchups in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Panthers are up 2-0 against the Hurricanes in the East finals, while the Golden Knights are up 2-0 over the Stars in the West.

Bet365 Bonus Code Unlocks $200 for NBA or NHL Action

Take these steps to use the top bet365 bonus code offer this week. You can use it for the NBA, NHL, or MLB season. This offer is available to any new customer in Ohio, Virginia, Colorado, and New Jersey. Registration only takes a few minutes.

Click here to unlock the best bet365 bonus code offer and register. Download the bet365 Sportsbook app and deposit at least $10 into your account. Several banking methods are available, and they are all safe to use. Place a $1 bet on any game.

Win or lose the $1 bet, bet365 will send you $200 in bonus bets. Customers can place bets with the bet365 app from inside of their state’s boundaries.

Parlay Odds Boosts on Bet365 Sportsbook

Bet365 adds new same-game parlay odds boosts every day for popular sports. Here are just some of the options customers have for the NBA and NHL games on Monday night.

(NBA) Lakers win + D’Angelo Russell scores 15 or more points + LeBron James has seven or more rebounds: +450

(NBA) Nuggets win + Aaron Gordon has 15 or more points + Jamaal Murray makes three or more three-pointers: +750

(NHL) Sebastian Antero Aho over 0.5 assists + both teams score at least two goals + Antero Aho scores a goal: +900

(NHL) Sam Bennett over 2.5 shots and over 0.5 points + both teams score in the 1st period: +600

Sign up here to activate the best bet365 bonus code offer this week. Place a $1 wager on any game to receive $200 in bonus bets.

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: CO, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $1, GET $200!

ANY GAME GET BONUS!

New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $200 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $200 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply.