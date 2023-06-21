Bet365 bonus code: Activate the bet $1, get $200 bonus this week

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Summer is almost here and this bet365 bonus code offer can raise the stakes on any MLB game. Wednesday is always a busy day for baseball fans and this week is no different.

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: CO, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $1, GET $200!

ANY GAME GET BONUS!

Activate this bet365 bonus code offer and bet $1 on any MLB game to win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed. This offer is currently available to new bettors in New Jersey, Ohio, Colorado, and Virginia.

Although we expect MLB to be the No. 1 option for most bettors, there are niche sports in action like tennis, golf, MMA, and more this week. This bet365 promo is a guarantee no matter what sport you choose. Sign up, download the app, and start winning bonus bets for the rest of the week. Here’s a closer look at how new players can get started.

Bet365 Bonus Code Rolls Out $200 MLB Bonus

We understand that this deal might look like it’s too good to be true. Sportsbooks don’t give away many promos quite like this. New players who sign up with bet365 Sportsbook can bet $1 on any game to win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed.

The only hoop to jump through here is waiting for the game to finish. The outcome of the selected game won’t matter when it comes to this 200-1 payout.

Download the app for the best overall experience. The bet365 Sportsbook mobile app makes it easy for experienced and novice bettors alike.

Also, with bet365 Casino New Jersey, new players will claim access to loyalty bonus and a wide range of ways to win on popular online slots and games like roulette.

How to Get Started With This Bet365 Bonus Code

Click on any of the links on this page to sign up without a bonus code. These links will activate this offer automatically.

After being redirected to a sign-up landing page, fill out the required fields with basic identifying information to create an account.

Using PayPal, online banking, credit card, debit card, or any other accepted payment method, make a cash deposit of $10 or more to qualify for this offer.

Download the easy-to-use bet365 Sportsbook mobile app directly to any iOS or Android device.

Place a $1 wager on any MLB game this week to win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed.

What to Watch Tonight

There are some great MLB matchups on deck for tonight, but Shohei Ohtani is only pitching in one of them. Anyone who can stay up for a west coast matchup between the Dodgers and Angels will watch the best player in baseball. Ohtani is on the mound and in the lineup. It still doesn’t feel like Ohtani’s two-way dominance is appreciated enough.

Bettors can place same game parlays on this Angels-Dodgers matchup. Ohtani fans can combine multiple individual player props involving Ohtani like strikeouts and a home run. Although these kinds of parlays are tough to hit, they offer huge paydays for bettors who pick winners.

