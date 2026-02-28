Bet365 Bonus Code AMNY365: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus for Lakers-Warriors, NBA Games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Sign up with bet365 bonus code AMNY365 ahead of Saturday’s NBA games, including Lakers vs. Warriors. New players can turn any $5 bet into a $150 guaranteed bonus. Click here to start signing up.

Although we expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA this weekend, there are plenty of options in the NHL and college basketball. Bet365 Sportsbook should be a go-to option for sports fans. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer.

Bet365 Bonus Code AMNY365: How to Get $150 Bonus

As the Golden State Warriors prepare to host the Los Angeles Lakers, eligible bettors can utilize the code below to unlock the welcome offer. Whether wagering on this marquee broadcast or exploring other lines, here are the key details for the promotion.

bet365 Promo Code AMNY365
New bet365 User Offer Bet $5 Get $150 Bonus

New customers can enhance their betting experience by activating the bet365 bonus code before the Lakers and Warriors tip off. By creating an account and placing a $5 wager on this game or any other available market, users will secure $150 in bonus bets. This substantial welcome offer is guaranteed regardless of the wager’s outcome, meaning you receive the bonus funds even if your initial bet loses, provided the qualifying bet settles within 30 days.

To ensure eligibility, your initial wager must meet minimum odds of -500 or greater. For instance, a bet priced at -450 counts toward the promotion, whereas a heavy favorite priced at -800 would not qualify. Once credited, these bonus bets remain valid for seven days before expiring. As an added benefit for casino players, new users in Pennsylvania receive an additional 50 spins, while those signing up in New Jersey are granted 10 Golden Chips to use at bet365’s online casino.

Odds for Saturday’s Best NBA Matchups

Here are the latest lines for the upcoming matchups, featuring the spread and total for the top games.

Matchup Spread Total Portland Trail Blazers @ Charlotte Hornets CHA -7.5 229.0 Houston Rockets @ Miami Heat HOU -2.5 225.5 Los Angeles Lakers @ Golden State Warriors LAL -4.0 229.5

The marquee game on the schedule features the Los Angeles Lakers visiting the Golden State Warriors. Despite being on the road, the Lakers are 4-point favorites. Los Angeles boasts a potent offense with a 116.0 offensive rating this season, led by the efficient play of Austin Reaves, who is averaging 24.6 points per game on 50.2% shooting. The Warriors, holding a 112.5 offensive rating, will need to tighten a defense that is allowing 113.8 points per game.

Elsewhere on the slate, the Houston Rockets face the Miami Heat as 2.5-point road favorites. Houston enters with a stifling defense allowing just 109.1 points per game. Alperen Sengun continues to be a force for the Rockets, averaging 20.4 points per contest. Miami, with a 114.0 offensive rating, will look to counter Houston’s interior presence in what oddsmakers expect to be a competitive affair. Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets are significant favorites (-7.5) at home against a Portland Trail Blazers squad.

How to Activate Bet365 Bonus Code AMNY365

With the Lakers and Warriors set to clash, new customers can follow these simple steps to claim the welcome offer.