Bet365 Bonus Code AMNY365: Claim $200 Betting Bonus for NBA Cup Games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New bettors can jump into tonight’s NBA action on November 14, 2025 using the bet365 bonus code AMNY365, which unlocks a choice between two powerful welcome offer here . You can either grab the “Bet $5, Get $200” promotion—guaranteeing you $200 in bonus bets after placing just a $5 wager on any market, like the Knicks to cover the spread or the total in the 76ers-Pistons showdown, or college football, regardless of whether your bet wins or loses.

Alternatively, you can choose the “$1,000 First Bet Safety Net,” allowing you to place your first cash bet up to $1,000 and receive the full amount back in bonus bets if it doesn’t hit.

bet365 Bonus Code AMNY365 for NBA

The bet365 bonus code AMNY365 delivers new users an excellent opportunity to choose their preferred sign-up bonus. The details are straightforward, giving you full control over how you want to launch your betting experience.

Whether you’re hunting for a guaranteed bonus or a second chance on a larger bet, bet365 has you covered.

Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets: This offer is perfect for bettors who want to build their bankroll with minimal risk. You could drop a $5 wager on Norman Powell to continue his hot streak for the Heat or for the Pistons to cover the -5.5 spread, and regardless of the outcome, you’ll pocket $200 in bonus bets. It’s a guaranteed win.

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net: This option is designed for those who have a strong read on a game and want to make a more significant opening wager. For example, you might feel confident backing the undermanned 76ers, led by Tyrese Maxey (30.2 PPG last five games), to pull off an upset. If your bet up to $1,000 loses, bet365 will refund your stake in the form of bonus bets, giving you a valuable do-over.

How the bet365 Bonus Code AMNY365 Works

Using the bet365 bonus code AMNY365 at sign-up puts the power in your hands, allowing you to select from two distinct welcome promotions. Your choice depends entirely on your betting style and confidence level for tonight’s games. The first option, “Bet $5, Get $200,” is a low-risk, high-reward path that guarantees bonus bets. The second, the “$1,000 First Bet Safety Net,” offers a layer of help for a more aggressive opening wager.

Here’s our lock on tonight’s lines, with odds provided by bet365:

Miami Heat @ New York Knicks

Spread: Knicks -6 (-105) Total: 238.5 (Over/Under -110)

Philadelphia 76ers @ Detroit Pistons

Spread: Pistons -5.5 (-115) Total: 231 (Over/Under -110)



Tonight’s slate is defined by key absences that will test team depth and create opportunity for desperation plays. The New York Knicks, riding a 4-1 record in their last five games, will be without their floor general Jalen Brunson (ankle), who has been sensational, averaging 24.2 points and 8.4 assists over his last five contests. The Knicks boast a strong +5.8 net rating, but will need to adjust without their leader. They face a Miami Heat squad missing both Bam Adebayo (foot) and Tyler Herro (ankle). The scoring burden will likely fall on Norman Powell, who has been electric, pouring in 26.0 points per game in his last five outings.

Activating Your bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Getting started with bet365 is a quick and secure process. While our links and the bonus code AMNY365 will lock in your offer, you typically won’t need to manually enter the code during registration. Just follow these simple steps to claim your bonus and get in on the NBA action: