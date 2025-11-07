Bet365 Bonus Code AMNY365: Claim $200 Weekend Bonus for NBA Cup, NFL Week 10 Games

New players can start the weekend with a bonus through bet365 bonus code AMNY365. This is an opportunity for players to secure a $200 guaranteed bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet. Click here to start signing up.
Set up a new account and place a $5 bet on the NBA, NFL, college basketball or any other game. This will unlock a $200 bonus win or lose. On the flip side, players can opt for the $1,000 safety net bet instead.
Bet365 Sportsbook is rolling out the red carpet for new players with these welcome bonuses. With that said, there are additional in-app offers available throughout the weekend. Let’s take a closer look at how to sign up.
Click here and redeem bet365 bonus code AMNY365 to qualify for a $200 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet.
Bet365 Bonus Code AMNY365: Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus
|Bet365 Promo Code
|AMNY365
|New User Offer
|Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net Bet
|Other In-App Offers
|NBA Bet Boosts, Early Payout Specials, NFL SGP Boost, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.
|Bonus Last Verified On
|November 7, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|AMNY
Remember, there are two different ways to attack this bet365 promo. Take the guesswork out of betting on Friday night’s NBA games by placing a $5 wager. No matter what happens in that game, players will receive $200 in bonuses.
On the other hand, players can opt for the safety net bet instead. Place a cash wager on the NBA, NFL, college basketball, college football, NHL or any other sport. Bet365 Sportsbook will back up any losses on that first bet with up to $1,000 in bonuses.
NBA Friday Night Bet Boosts
There are a ton of bet boosts available for NBA fans on Friday night. Take a look at a few of the most popular options:
- Going for the Cup: Magic, Cavaliers, Pistons, Rockets, Raptors, Heat, Bucks, Nuggets and Thunder all to win (+2596)
- Court Kings: Jaylen Brown, Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant, LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards each to score 25+ points (+1831)
- Opening Bell Buckets: Franz Wagner, Cade Cunningham, Scottie Barnes, Josh Giddey, Ja Morant and Lauri Markkanen each to record 5+ first quarter points (+1475)
- Box Score Bandits: Paolo Banchero, Evan Mobley, Cade Cunningham, Victor Wembanyama, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic each to record a double double (+1735)
- MVP Favorites: Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander each to score 35+ points (+1275)
Getting Started With Bet365 Bonus Code AMNY365
Creating a new account is the only way to lock in these sign-up offers. Take a look at this detailed breakdown to get in on the action:
- Click here to start signing up. Make sure to input bonus code AMNY365 to qualify for either offer.
- Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile.
- Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.
- Bet $5 to win $200 in bonuses or opt for the $1,000 safety net bet instead.
- Anyone who loses on that safety net bet will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses.
Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.