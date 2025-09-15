Bet365 Bonus Code AMNY365: Get $300 Bonus for Monday Night Football Doubleheader

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Gear up for Monday Night Football by redeeming bet365 bonus code AMNY365. New players will have access to a $300 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet with this offer. Click here to start signing up.

There are two NFL games coming up on Monday night — Texans-Buccaneers and Raiders-Chargers. Set up a new account and start betting on the NFL or any other sport.

Bet365 Sportsbook is unlocking a unique opportunity for football fans this week. Start with a sign-up bonus before checking out the different bet boosts available for Monday Night Football. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this promo.

Click here to start the registration process. Apply bet365 bonus code AMNY365 to qualify for a $300 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet.

Bet365 Bonus Code AMNY365: Claim $300 Bonus or $1K Safety Net

Bet365 Bonus Code AMNY365 New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net Bet Other In-App Offers Monday Night Football Safety Net Bet, Daily Bet Boosts, Early Payout Specials, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On September 15, 2025 Information Confirmed By AMNY

Instead of locking players into one type of sign-up bonus, this bet365 offer delivers two options. All it takes is a $5 bet on any game to secure the $300 bonus. The outcome of the original wager won’t make a difference when it comes to this bonus.

The safety net bet is an opportunity for players to raise the stakes on the games. Place a cash wager on the NFL or any other sport. Anyone who loses on the safety net bet will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses from bet365 Sportsbook.

How to Activate Bet365 Bonus Code AMNY365

Creating a new account is a quick and hassle-free process. For a detailed description of the registration process, refer to the outline below:

Click here to start signing up. Make sure to input bonus code AMNY365 to unlock either promo.

to start signing up. Make sure to input bonus code AMNY365 to unlock either promo. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods (instant bank transfer, credit/debit card, Apple Pay, PayPal, etc.)

Bet $5 on any game to win a $300 bonus or opt for the $1,000 safety net bet instead.

Bucs-Texans and Raiders-Chargers Bet Boosts

This Monday night is an opportunity to bet big on the NFL. There are two different games to choose from and plenty of options available in the app. Start checking out the different bet boosts for the games. Here is a quick look at a few of the most popular boosts for Buccaneers vs. Texans and Chargers vs. Raiders:

TD Trifecta: Bucky Irving, Nico Collins and Mike Evans each to score a touchdown (+1000)

Bucky Irving, Nico Collins and Mike Evans each to score a touchdown (+1000) Four of a Kind: Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey each to score a touchdown (+2200)

Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey each to score a touchdown (+2200) New Favorite Weapon: Baker Mayfield to throw for 250+ passing yards, Emeka Egbuka to score a touchdown and the Buccaneers to win (+1000)

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.