Bet365 Bonus Code AMNY365: Extended $300 Bonus Returns for NFL Week 2

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Get into the NFL action Sunday by using the exclusive Bet365 bonus code AMNY365 to score either a $300 bonus or a $1,000 first bet safety net. Wager on any of the exciting matchups today, including Seahawks-Steelers, Eagles-Chiefs or Bears-Lions, to earn your choice of welcome offers from Bet365 here .

Each new customer will get the option of a $300 bet-and-get deal or a $1,000 first bet safety net. The bet safety net will back up any starting cash wager a user makes and send them bonus bets if that bet ends up losing. The $300 bonus is a straight bet-and-get deal where a bettor only has to wager $5 cash to claim the huge bonus.

Bet365 Bonus Code AMNY365 Offers for NFL Sunday

While the major matchup of the weekend takes place this afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium, the rest of the NFL lineup is packed for week two of the season. Plus, with this new Bet365 bonus code deal, starting a new account with the sportsbook has never been better.

Once you create an account, Bet365 will give you a choice between the $1,000 bet safety net option or a guaranteed $300 bonus. The most popular option is the straightforward bet-and-get deal, since you only have to bet $5 cash to score the bonus.

Plus, you aren’t under any obligation to win your first bet with this deal. So, for example, say you take the Steelers, under Aaron Rodgers, to beat the Seahawks outright today and move to 2-0 on the season. Wager as little as $5 cash on the Pittsburgh moneyline and, even if they lost, you would still take home the $300 bonus.

You may, instead, feel the itch to bet a little larger than just $5 cash. If this is the case, lock in the $1,000 first bet safety net. This offer covers any poorly placed first bet you make and will send you bonus bets in return.

For example, say you bet something like $150 on Josh Allen and Trevor Lawrence to throw for 1+ touchdowns today. Then, the Jets defense stymies the Bills offense and Allen fails to throw a touchdown pass. Bet365 would just send your bet back as $150 in bonus bets, which can be used on any other market you want for a whole week.

NFL Instant Payout, Sunday Night JackPot Available Today

Score the latest offers on Bet365 by signing into their sportsbook app. Take your winning cash or bonus bets and turn them into even more earnings with some of these amazing deals for Sunday:

NFL Instant Payout: Win your moneyline bet if the team you pick goes up by 17 or more points at any point in the game

Sunday Night Jackpot: Pick the player who scores the last touchdown of the Falcons-Vikings game tonight and win a share of $365k in bonus bets

Bet Boost Parlays: Bet on any of the pre-boosted parlay options with the sportsbook, including:

Touchdown Tribe: James Connor, Jonathan Taylor, Saquon Barkley and Bijan Robinson each to have 1+ touchdowns today (was +787, boosted to +951)

Slingin’ It: Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford each to have 2+ passing touchdowns (was +806, boosted to +949)

Bet365 Bonus Code AMNY365: Steps to Sign Up

To properly set up your account, Bet365 will require certain pieces of personal and financial information in order to legally process your application. Follow the directions on how to upload the Bet365 bonus code, plus use the rest of these details to complete the process:

Full legal name

Age

Home address

Turning on the location settings of your cell phone or home computer

Starting cash deposit from a debit card, online bank or payment app that covers your entire initial wager — a $10 minimum is required.

Any bonus bets that you receive from the sportsbook will be given a seven (7) day window in which you can use them. These bonuses do not have to be spent as a lump sum, so they can be applied to individual wagers. At the conclusion of seven (7) days, unused bets will expire.