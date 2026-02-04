Bet365 Bonus Code AMNY365 Introduces $200 Bonus for Nuggets-Knicks

There is nothing quite like the unmistakable roar of Madison Square Garden when the New York Knicks are rolling, and right now, the vibe in NYC is absolutely electric. As Jalen Brunson and the Knicks prepare to host the Denver Nuggets this Wednesday on ESPN, new customers can get in on the action with a jaw-dropping welcome offer. By using the bet365 bonus code AMNY365, first-time users can unlock $200 in bonus bets just by placing a $5 qualifying wager on this heavyweight clash.

This “Bet $5, Get $200” promotion guarantees those bonus funds land in your account whether your initial bet hits or misses, provided the wager settles within 30 days. To sweeten the pot, new users in Pennsylvania also score 50 spins for the bet365 online casino, while folks in New Jersey get 10 Golden Chips on top of the sportsbook bonus.

Claim the bet365 Bonus Code AMNY for Nuggets-Knicks

The Knicks are playing some nasty, fast, and physical basketball right now, riding a seven-game winning streak that has the Garden faithful believing. With New York favored by 6 points and flexing a dominant 52.9% Total Rebound Percentage, they present a massive challenge for the visiting Nuggets. Whether you’re backing the Knicks to cover at home or eyeing the total—especially noting that the Over has cashed in 4 of Denver’s last 5 games—the bet365 welcome offer gives you the perfect safety net for this Wednesday night showdown.

Upon signing up, new players can throw down a qualifying wager of just $5 on any market, like the 226-point total or the Knicks’ moneyline at -230. It doesn’t matter if the Nuggets overcome their injury bug to steal one on the road or if the Knicks extend their dominance—once that wager settles, $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account.

bet365 Bonus Code Details: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

This promotion is a no-brainer for anyone looking to get some skin in the game for Nuggets vs. Knicks. The mechanics are simple: place a $5 qualifying wager, and you secure $200 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome. The only fine print you need to worry about is that the qualifying bet must settle within 30 days and meet minimum odds of -500. That means a selection at -450 works perfectly, but a massive favorite priced at -800 wouldn’t cut it. With the Knicks sitting at -230 on the moneyline and standard spreads at -110, almost every major market for this game is green-lit.

Once the dust settles and the funds hit your account, you have 7 days to use those bonus bets before they expire. And let’s not forget the regional perks—if you’re signing up in Pennsylvania, you’re getting 50 casino spins, and if you’re in New Jersey, you’re grabbing 10 Golden Chips. That is serious value just for watching hoops.

What to Know About Nuggets-Knicks

Thinking about utilizing the bet365 bonus code offer tonight? Well, know this:

The oddsmakers are showing serious respect to New York’s current form, listing the Knicks as significant favorites (-230) and laying 6 points. It makes sense—the Knicks have won their last 4 games at home and are fresh off blowing out the Wizards and handling the Lakers. A huge factor here is the glass; New York is bullying teams with a Total Rebound Percentage of 52.9%, a clear advantage over Denver’s 49.6%. If you control the boards, you usually control the game.

However, for bettors eyeing that 226 total, the trends suggest fireworks. The Over has hit in 4 of the Denver Nuggets’ last 5 games, suggesting their defense might be leaking a bit while their offense keeps pace. Injuries are the wildcard here: the Knicks have four active injuries to navigate, including Mitchell Robinson (ankle), while the Nuggets are missing the physicality of Aaron Gordon (hamstring).

How to Sign Up and Activate the bet365 Bonus Code

You want to be locked in before tip-off at 7:00 PM ET. Getting set up with the “Bet $5, Get $200” offer is easier than a fast-break layup. Just follow these steps:

Create an Account: Download the bet365 app or hit the site to start registration. Enter your info and make sure to input the bet365 bonus code AMNY365 when prompted to lock in the promo. Make a Deposit: Once you’re in, fund your account with an initial deposit of at least $10 using one of the secure banking methods. Place Your Bet: Head over to the NBA tab and drop a qualifying wager of $5 or more. You might back the Knicks to cover the -6 spread, take the Moneyline, or bet the Over 226 if you think the buckets will be flowing. Receive Bonus Bets: Win or lose, once that wager settles, $200 in bonus bets hits your balance.

Just remember, the qualifying bet needs to settle within 30 days. Whether you’re banking on New York’s gritty defense or expecting Jamal Murray to put on a show at the Garden, this promotion guarantees you walk away with a win to start your betting journey.