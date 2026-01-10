Bet365 Bonus Code AMNY365: Snag $200 Bonus for NFL Wild Card Games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New players can activate bet365 bonus code AMNY365 and start with a $200 NFL bonus. This is an opportunity for sports bettors to build a bankroll for NFL Wild Card Weekend. Redeem this offer by clicking here .

Set up a new account and place a $5 bet on the NFL or any other game this weekend. This will be enough to unlock a $200 bonus, win or lose.

This guaranteed bonus is a great starting point, but there are tons of other ways to win with bet365 Sportsbook. There are bet boosts available for every single NFL game this weekend and through the Super Bowl.

Click here to redeem bet365 bonus code AMNY365 and use a $5 NFL bet to win a $200 bonus.

Bet365 Bonus Code AMNY365: Claim $200 NFL Bonus

Bet365 Promo Code AMNY365 New User Offer Bet $5, Win $200 Guaranteed Bonus Other In-App Offers NFL Playoff Bet Boosts, Early Payout Specials, NFL SGP Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Bonus Last Verified On January 10, 2026 Information Confirmed By AMNY

There is nothing complicated about this bet365 Sportsbook offer. Simply sign up and place a $5 bet on any game. That is all it takes to collect this $200 bonus. Remember, the outcome of the original wager won’t make a difference when it comes to this bonus.

Think of this promo as a head start for first-time players on bet365 Sportsbook. Use these bonuses to make picks and win cash on the NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball, soccer, tennis, UFC and more.

NFL Wild Card Weekend Bet Boosts

Bet365 Sportsbook is among the best of the best at daily bet boosts. There are options for individual games like Panthers-Rams and Bears-Packers on Saturday. We also recommend checking out some of the boosts that involve multiple games. Here is a closer look at some of the most popular options for NFL Wild Card Weekend:

Wild Card Weekend: Rams, Bears, Bills, Eagles, Patriots and Texans all to win (+1451)

Run the Playoffs: Kyren Williams, Josh Jacobs, Travis Etienne, Christian McCaffrey and Omarion Hampton each to score a touchdown (+2508)

Passing Playbook: Bryce Young, Caleb Williams, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts and Justin Herbert each to throw for 200+ passing yards (+1430)

Hands of Destiny: Puka Nacua, Christian Watson and Jakobi Meyers each to score a touchdown (+1720)

Breaking Ankles: Rico Dowdle, D’Andre Swift, James Cook, Saquon Barkley and TreVeyon Henderson each to rush for 60+ yards (+2311)

Getting Started With Bet365 Bonus Code AMNY365

Creating a new account on bet365 Sportsbook is the only way to take advantage of this $200 bonus. Here is a beat-by-beat breakdown of the registration process for new players:

Click here and apply bonus code AMNY365 to start signing up.

and apply bonus code AMNY365 to start signing up. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a secure profile.

Using any of the preferred payment methods, make a cash deposit of $10 or more.

Bet $5 on the NFL or any other sport to secure a $200 bonus.

Use these bonuses to win cash throughout the weekend.

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.