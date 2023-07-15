Bet365 bonus code AMNYXL: How to claim best signup bonus this weekend

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New customers can sign up with our bet365 bonus code this weekend to bet on MLB, UFC, PGA, and more. Sign up through our links to use AMNYXL for an instant bonus. This offer is available for bettors in Colorado, Ohio, Virginia, Iowa, and New Jersey.

Register with the bet365 bonus code AMNYXL and place your first $1 wager on any game. No matter the outcome, you will be sent $200 in bonus bets.

Bet365 Sportsbook has been growing in popularity, partially because of this great welcome offer. Also, customers have access to daily same-game parlay boosts for MLB games. The season is back after the All-Star break, and many teams are competing for a spot in the postseason.

MLB Games for the Bet365 Bonus Code this Weekend

The Yankees entered the All-Star break one game back from the last Wild Card spot. It will help to have Aaron Judge back in the lineup. They will be going up against the Rockies on Saturday night. Bet365 has pitching props, batting props, and live odds. You can also bet on the Red Sox vs. Cubs, Brewers vs. Reds, and Dodgers vs. Mets.

You can select an MLB game on the bet365 app to find same-game parlay boosts. Most of these include a game result and two player props. If the odds are at +800, the boost could be +1000 or more. This created higher potential winnings. Some future boosts are also available for division winners, league winners, and the World Series. Right now, the Braves have the best odds to win it all.

How to Use the Bet365 Bonus Code AMNYXL

Bet365 is a legal sportsbook app, so you will have to verify your age and identity when signing up. Bettors must be at least 21 years old and in an eligible state. Take these simple steps to claim the best welcome offer.

Win or lose, bet365 will send you $200 in bonus bets to use this weekend. In addition to MLB, you can find odds for the PGA Tour, Wimbledon, UFC, and other sports. Also of note, bet365 is one of the top NJ online casino options available as well.

UFC Fight Night Odds Boosts on Bet365

There is a full UFC card on Saturday night that you can watch on ESPN. Check the bet365 app to find boosts for each fight.

Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Albert Duraev vs. Junyong Park

Walt Harris vs. Josh Parisian

Norma Dumont vs. Chelsea Chandler

Ottman Azaitar vs. Francisco Prado

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Terrance McKinney

Holm will be featured in the main event. She is 15-6-0 in her career. But Silva is a younger fighter with a 10-2-1 record. Holm is the favorite with odds of -160.

New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $200 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $200 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply.