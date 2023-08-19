Bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM: $1 ignites $200 bonus bets for MLB, NFL Preseason

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

August is more than halfway over, but there is still time to grab the latest bet365 bonus code offer this month. The MLB postseason race is kicking into high gear and the NFL preseason continues this weekend. That means bettors have plenty of options.

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $1, GET $200!

Bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM is the key to unlocking a 200-1 guaranteed payout for bettors. Place a $1 wager on the MLB or NFL preseason to win $200 in bonus bets.

This no-brainer bonus can give bettors peace of mind as they place their initial wagers. The outcome of that first bet will have no impact on this 200-1 payout. Simply placing that $1 wager on the NFL preseason or MLB will be enough to win with this offer. Bet365 Sportsbook is one of the fastest-growing sportsbooks in the country and new players in New Jersey, Ohio, Colorado, Virginia, and Iowa will have access to this promo.

Click this link to access this bet365 bonus code offer and win $200 by betting on MLB or the NFL preseason this week.

How to Score $200 With This Bet365 Bonus Code

First things first, let’s take a look at how new players can sign up and start reaping the rewards on bet365 Sportsbook:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Create a new account.

Make a cash deposit through any of the secure and convenient payment methods. This initial deposit must be at least $10 or more.

Download the bet365 Sportsbook mobile app straight from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android).

Place a $1 wager on any MLB or NFL preseason game this week to win $200 in bonuses guaranteed.

Bet365 Bonus Code: Win on MLB, NFL Preseason

It’s important to highlight the fact that this offer is only available in a handful of states (NJ, OH, CO, VA, and IA). With that said, bet365 Sportsbook is growing fast and could be launching in new states soon.

Although this offer might seem like it’s too good to be true, it delivers in a big way. Placing that $1 wager on any game will be enough to trigger these bonus bets. The only real obstacle for bettors is waiting for the game to finish.

From there, new users will have $200 in bonuses to use on any available market in the bet365 Sportsbook app. Between MLB, NFL preseason, soccer, tennis, golf, and more, there should be something for everyone.

Betting on the 2023 NFL Season

Even though the 2023 NFL season is a few weeks away, bettors can start placing wagers on the action. The Week 1 lines are up and available in the app. Not to mention, new users can start betting on various futures markets. We expect to see a lot of interest around markets like Super Bowl winner and NFL MVP, but there are tons of options available. Bet365 Sportsbook will have a ton of different ways for bettors to win big on the 2023 NFL season.

Click this link to access this bet365 bonus code offer and win $200 by betting on MLB or the NFL preseason this week.

New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $200 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $200 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.