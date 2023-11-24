Bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM: $150 bonus Dolphins-Jets, NFL Week 12 games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Use bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM for options on today’s NFL Black Friday matchup. Signing up with this offer will unlock two great offers for football fans. Bet on the New York Jets or Miami Dolphins with this exceptional offer.

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: KY, CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $5, GET $150!

OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET! GET BONUS!

The Jets are struggling offensively and need a shot of life. They are hoping that will come with a change at quarterback. Tim Boyle is a longtime backup, but he is getting the nod over Zach Wilson today. Meanwhile, the Dolphins have an offense that is running like a finely-tuned machine. New York’s defense will need to bounce back after a disappointing performance in Week 11.

Sign up with this bet365 offer in select states (OH, NJ, CO, VA, KY, and IA). New users in these states can bet $5 to win $150 in guaranteed bonuses or claim a $1,000 safety net bet. New players in Louisiana can bet $1 on Jets-Dolphins to win $365 in bonus bets guaranteed.

Click here and use bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM for a $150 guaranteed bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet. Click this link to sign up in Louisiana and bet $1 on the game to win $365 in bonuses.

Bet365 Sportsbook Offer $150 Guaranteed Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net Bet Bet365 Sportsbook Bonus Code AMNYXLM Available States OH, NJ, CO, VA, KY, and IA

How to Bet on Jets-Dolphins Black Friday Game

There is no shortage of options for bettors ahead of today’s Black Friday game. This is the first time ever that the NFL has a game the day after Thanksgiving. Bet365 Sportsbook is giving bettors the chance to cash in on this Jets vs. Dolphins matchup.

Remember, new players who sign up and activate this offer will have a choice between two offers. Bet $5 on the game to win $150 in bonuses when it finishes. On the other hand, bettors can start with a $1,000 safety net bet instead. Players who lose on that first bet will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

The Dolphins are significant favorites going into this matchup. However, we know that anything can happen in the NFL. New York has a defense that can slow down high-powered offenses.

Signing Up With Bet365 Bonus Code AMNYXLM

It won’t take long to sign up and start winning with bet365 Sportsbook. Here’s a full walkthrough of the registration process for new players:

Click this link to automatically activate this offer. Make sure to apply bonus code AMNYXLM as well.

to automatically activate this offer. Make sure to apply bonus code AMNYXLM as well. Set up a new user profile by filling out the required fields with basic identifying information.

Make a cash deposit of $10 or more through any of the available payment methods.

Download the bet365 Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Bet $5 on the Jets or Dolphins to win $150 in bonuses guaranteed.

New users can opt for a $1,000 safety net bet instead.

Click here and use bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM for a $150 guaranteed bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet. Click this link to sign up in Louisiana and bet $1 on the game to win $365 in bonuses.

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: KY, CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $5, GET $150!

OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET! GET BONUS!

New Customers only. Bet $5 and get $150 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $5 to get $150 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. The bonus code can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.