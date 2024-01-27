Bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM: How to claim $150 bonus or $2K NFL offer

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The NFL action presents bettors with tons of options this weekend, but it all starts with bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM. New players will have an opportunity to choose between a $150 guaranteed bonus or a unique $2,000 first bet safety net. This new promo is available for Ravens-Chiefs or 49ers-Lions on Sunday.

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: KY, CO, LA, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $5, GET $150!

OR $2,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET! GET BONUS!

NFL Championship Weekend should be a wild one. The quarterback matchups in both games are everything fans could hope to see. Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are the two best quarterbacks in the league. As for the NFC Championship Game, Jared Goff and Brock Purdy went first and last in their respective drafts, but both are overlooked in their own ways. Bet365 Sportsbook is setting new bettors up for success with this exceptional offer.

Click here and use bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM to qualify for this offer. Next, choose a $150 guaranteed bonus or a $2,000 safety net bet.

Signing Up With Bet365 Bonus Code AMNYXLM

Bet365 Bonus Code AMNYXLM New User Offer $150 Guaranteed Bonus or $2,000 Safety Net Bet Bonus Last Verified On January 27, 2024 Information Verified By Russ Joy, Sports Betting Dime

Here’s a full breakdown of the registration process for new players:

Click here , input bonus code AMNYXLM and start setting up a new account.

, input bonus code AMNYXLM and start setting up a new account. Next, make a cash deposit of $10 or more to qualify for this new offer.

Download the bet365 Sportsbook mobile app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Bet $5 to win $150 in bonuses or start with a $2,000 safety net bet.

Anyone who loses on the safety net bet will be eligible for up to $2,000 back in bonuses.

This bet365 Sportsbook offer is currently available to first-time depositors in seven states: New Jersey, Ohio, Colorado, Kentucky, Iowa, Virginia, and Louisiana.

How to Bet on Ravens-Chiefs or 49ers-Lions

Bet365 Sportsbook has all the typical ways to bet on football like the spread, moneyline, and total points. However, bettors can also take advantage of a wide range of player props for either game. In fact, football fans can combine multiple bet legs into one massive same game parlay during NFL Championship Weekend.

But we recommend bettors grab this $150 guaranteed bonus or the $2,000 safety net bet first and foremost. This welcome bonus will set up football fans for success on bet365 Sportsbook.

Other NFL Promos on Bet365 Sportsbook

There are tons of ways to bet on the NFL this weekend. Bet365 Sportsbook is offering an exclusive promo to new and existing users. Opt into this NFL early payout special and place a moneyline wager on any of the four teams playing during NFL Championship Weekend. This is an opportunity to win a bet mid-game if your team takes a lead of 17+ points. For example, someone who places a moneyline on San Francisco will win that bet automatically if the Niners take a 20-3 lead over the Lions.

Click here and use bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM to qualify for this offer. Next, choose a $150 guaranteed bonus or a $2,000 safety net bet.

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: KY, CO, LA, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $5, GET $150!

OR $2,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET! GET BONUS!

New Customers only. Bet $5 and get $150 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $5 to get $150 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. The bonus code can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way. 21+ and present in participating states (18+ in KY). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.