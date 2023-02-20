Bet365 bonus code: Bet $1, get $200 bet credits for Presidents’ Day matchups

Claim an instant bonus with the best bet365 bonus code offer. If you have yet to register for bet365 Sportsbook, then you can follow our links to sign up and activate this welcome promo. When doing so, a code is not needed during registration.

If you are in New Jersey, you can click here to take advantage of this offer.

Ohio players can score their offer here.

Virginia residents can click here to get $200 in bonus bets.

The Colorado bet365 bonus code for the Super Bowl can be triggered here.

Use the bet365 bonus code to place a $1 wager on any college basketball or NHL matchup. Regardless of the outcome, you will receive $200 in bonus bets.

Bet365 is a legal and safe betting app in several US states. While not as well-known as many sportsbooks in the US, it is growing in popularity. There are same game parlay boosts for nearly every game. You can also live bet on matchups and find more betting bonuses as a customer.

Click above to unlock the bet365 bonus code and place your first $1 wager. You will receive $200 in bonus bets no matter the result.

Best Bet365 Bonus Code for College Basketball

There is a NCAA basketball double-header on ESPN this Monday night, starting with Louisville vs. Duke. The Cardinals are 18.5-point underdogs on the road in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Then, it will be Kansas vs. TCU. The Horned Frogs are two-point favorites. They snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over Oklahoma State on Saturday. Kansas is coming off of a great win over Baylor.

The season is winding down as March approached. The conference tournaments will be starting soon. Other key matchups on Tuesday include Villanova vs. Xavier, Baylor vs. Kansas State, and Iowa State vs. Texas. There is an early-payout offer for college basketball on the promotions page. You can find other sports betting promos as well, such as a parlay profit boost.

Wager $1 with the Bet365 Bonus Code to Gain $200 in Bonus Bets

All new customers are eligible to claim this welcome bonus. Bet365 will ask for account info to confirm your identity and age. Bettors must be at least 21 years old to sign up. Follow these easy steps to start using the betting app.

Click the links that coincide with your state to unlock the bet365 bonus code and sign up. Download the bet365 Sportsbook app on your Android or iPhone device. Make a deposit of at least $10. Several banking methods are available. Place a $1 wager on any game.

It doesn’t matter if you win or lose this wager. Bet365 will give you $200 in bonus bets to use for any game or sport on the app.

Odds Boosts for Kansas vs. TCU

When you select a game on the app, you will find a variety of same game parlay profit boosts. Here are some of the options that can be used for the Kansas vs. TCU matchup on Monday night.

Kansas wins the game + Jalen Wilson records 20 or more points and 10 or more rebounds (+900)

TCU wins the game + Mike Miles has 20 or more points and three or more rebounds (+500)

Kansas wins the game + Gradey Dick has 15 or more points + Dajuan Harris Jr. has seven or more assists (+650

Similar parlay boosts can be found for the NHL, NBA, and PGA. Now that the NBA All-Star Weekend is complete, games will return on Thursday. Right now, the Celtics have the best odds to win the NBA Finals.

Click above to unlock the bet365 bonus code and place your first $1 wager. You will receive $200 in bonus bets no matter the result.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.