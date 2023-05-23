Two huge games are set for Tuesday night and our bet365 bonus code will unlock a $200 guaranteed bonus for new players. If you register through our links, your first $1+ wager on Celtics-Heat or Golden Knights-Stars will earn you $200 in bonus bets no matter what.

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: CO, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $1, GET $200!

ANY GAME GET BONUS!

This bet365 bonus code offer is available to players in Colorado, New Jersey, Ohio, and Virginia. All it takes is a $1 bet on Game 4 of Celtics-Heat or Game 3 of Golden Knights-Stars to earn $200 in bonus bets.

Following Monday night’s ousting of the Los Angeles Lakers, the Boston Celtics have to be feeling the heat. A loss on Tuesday night would end their season and send the Miami Heat through to the NBA Finals to face the Denver Nuggets. On the ice, the Dallas Stars will try to pick up their first win against the Vegas Golden Knights at home.

Bet $1, Get $200 in bonus bets win or lose when you click here to sign up with our bet365 bonus code and bet on Celtics-Heat or Golden Knights-Stars.

Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $1, Get $200 for Celtics-Heat, Golden Knights-Stars

Tuesday night’s games have incredibly high stakes. In the case of Celtics-Heat, the stakes couldn’t be higher. On one side, the Heat can punch their ticket to the NBA Finals, while on the other side, the Boston Celtics could be sent packing into the off-season with a loss. In the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights successfully defending home ice with back-to-back wins, but the Stars have bounced back well this postseason.

Since anything can happen in the playoffs, it’s great to have a bonus that will convey no matter what. That’s exactly what bet365 is offering to new players. If your first $1 bet settles as a loss, you’ll still earn the same $200 bonus you would pick up with a win. The bonus bets you receive will be eligible for use on the NBA, NHL, and more.

Register with Our Bet365 Bonus Code

In order to secure a $200 guaranteed bonus from bet365, you’ll need to register for an account. Complete the steps below to get in on the action with bet365 before tonight’s games:

Click here to apply our bet365 bonus code.

to apply our bet365 bonus code. Register by providing your name, address, birthdate, and phone number.

Pick one of the available account funding methods and add at least $10 to your account.

Select the Celtics-Heat or Golden Knights-Stars game.

Wager $1 or more on any betting market.

Bet365 will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets win or lose. If your first bet settles as a win, you will also earn a cash profit and bet365 will return your $1+ wager.

Early Payout Promos

There are few in-app promos in legal online sports betting that bring the type of value that players can get with bet365. The sportsbook has three early payout promos, which will provide an early moneyline win if your team meets a certain lead threshold.

If you bet on the Celtics or Heat to win and they go up by 20+ points at any point in the game, you will earn a moneyline win no matter how the game ends. The same offer is available in the NHL, where a 3+ goal lead will earn you an early payout of your moneyline bet on the Golden Knights or Stars.

Click here to Bet $1, Get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets for Game 4 of Celtics-Heat or Game 3 of Golden Knights-Stars with our bet365 bonus code.

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: CO, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $1, GET $200!

ANY GAME GET BONUS!

21+ and in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $365 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $365 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply.