Baseball fans have a full slate of games to look forward to on Tuesday night and there’s a bet365 bonus code offer available for prospective bettors to to take advantage of. In fact, bet365’s new user promo comes with the largest guaranteed bonus in the industry.

If you register via the links on this page, you’ll instantly apply our bet365 bonus code and unlock a Bet $1, Get $200 offer. Players in Iowa can get an even bigger $365 launch bonus with the same $1 first wager.

Division leaders will do battle on Tuesday night when the Tampa Bay Rays head to Chase Field to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. An intriguing interleague matchup is also on the docket as the Atlanta Braves play host to the Minnesota Twins. Plus, the San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays will meet in an interleague game of their own. A $1 on any game will earn you a three-digit guaranteed bonus.

Click here to Bet $1, Get $200 win or lose when you wager on any MLB game with this bet365 bonus code offer.

Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $1, Get $200 for Tuesday’s MLB Slate

The first of three noteworthy games will take place at Rogers Centre in Toronto, where the Blue Jays will host the San Francisco Giants. Toronto is 43-36 on the season, which is somehow only good enough for fourth place in the AL East, a staggering 10 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays. The Giants will send Ryan Walker to the mound in this one. He’s 2-0 with a stellar 1.89 ERA and 20 strikeouts.

Atlanta and Minnesota could very well end up in a pitchers’ duel, as both starters sport a sub-3.00 ERA. Joe Ryan (8-4, 2.98 ERA, 100 strikeouts), will take the mound for the Twins. Atlanta will give the starting nod to Bryce Elder (5-1, 2.40 ERA, 75 strikeouts).

In a battle of division leaders, the Arizona Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen out for the start. He’s 9-2 this season with an impressive 2.84 ERA and 104 strikeouts. On the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays will be Taj Bradley. He’s 5-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 71 strikeouts.

How to Sign Up with Our Bet365 Bonus Code

Signing up with bet365 is really simple. We’ve put together a short sign-up guide to walk you through the process. Complete these steps to secure a huge guaranteed bonus:

Click here to apply our bet365 bonus code.

to apply our bet365 bonus code. Enter your full legal name, address, phone number, and date of birth.

Choose a deposit method and add at least $10 to your account.

Navigate to the MLB game of your choice.

Wager $1+ on any market.

Win or lose, bet365 will add $200 in bonus bets to your account. You can then use the bonus bets on other games this week in any sports leagues. If you’re in the Hawkeye State, you’ll secure a $365 guaranteed bonus as part of bet365 Iowa’s recent launch offer. Keep in mind that if your first bet wins, you’ll also earn back you wager and a cash profit.

Bet Boosts for Tuesday’s Games

All sports bettors who sign up with bet365 will have the chance to also take advantage of in-app promos and bet boosts. Bet boosts are essentially a list of featured same-game parlays that come with enhanced odds.

Getting back to the highlighted matchups above, you can secure +550 odds on the San Francisco Giants to win, Joc Pederson to record over 1.5 bases, and Michael Conforto to record 1+ hits in the game. If you’re of the belief that the Atlanta Braves will have a big game against the Minnesota Twins, you can get the Braves to win, Ronald Acuna to record 2+ hits, and the Braves to have more hits than the Twins at +450 odds. Finally, there’s a long-shot bet boost available for Rays-Diamondbacks. This bet boost comes with the Diamondbacks to win, Ketel Marte to record 1+ hits, and Christian Walker to hit 1+ home runs at +1000 odds.

Bet $1, Get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets when you click here to apply our bet365 bonus code for any MLB game.

