Bet365 bonus code: Bet $1, get $365 bonus bets instantly for March Madness Saturday

Unlock the latest bet365 bonus code offer to secure bonus bets for March Madness. This bonus code will automatically be applied when using our links to register, so one won’t need to be entered during registration.

The bet365 bonus code provides new users with $365 in bonus bets. All you have to do is sign up and place your first $1 wager. The outcome of your first bet doesn’t matter.

Bet365 Sportsbook has been growing in popularity in several US states. It is one of the most well-known brands in many countries around the globe. The app has same game parlay boosts for popular games, as well as other regular promotions.

Click above to unlock the best bet365 bonus code offer. Place your first $1 wager on any game to claim $365 in bonus bets.

Best Bet365 Bonus Code for March Madness

The college basketball games this weekend will determine which teams make it to the Sweet 16. No. 1 seed Kansas is looking to win their second-straight title. They are favored over Arkansas on Saturday afternoon. Other matchups include Furman vs. San Diego State, Duke vs. Tennessee, and Auburn vs. Houston. The Cougars entered the tournament as the favorite to win the National Championship.

During NCAAB games, you can use the bet365 app to bet on the live odds. This is a great way to hedge your pregame wagers. There is a multi-sport parlay bonus available. You can include games in the NBA, NHL, and matchups in the UFC into your parlay. Bet365 has an early cash out option and early payout promotions.

Activate the Bet365 Bonus Code for $365 in Bonus Bets

Any new customer is eligible to use this welcome bonus. It only takes a few minutes to sign up for an account. Take these simple steps to get started in time for March Madness.

Click to activate the bet365 bonus code and sign up for an account. Enter your account information to prove your age and identity. You must be at least 21 years old. Download the bet365 Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android and allow for geolocation services. You can bet from inside of your state’s lines. Deposit $10 or more into your account with an accepted banking method. Place a $1 bet on any game.

After the bet settles, bet365 will give you $365 in bonus bets. You can use these for any of the sports on bet365.

Same Game Parlay Boosts for College Basketball

Select a matchup on the bet365 app to see a list of parlay boosts. Here are some of the options for the college basketball games on Saturday.

San Diego State wins + Texas wins + Alabama wins (+168)

San Diego State wins + San Diego State scores over 74.5 points in the game (+175)

Duke wins +Duke scores over 68.5 points in the game (+200)

Kansas wins + Kansas scores over 73.5 points in the game (+137)

Alabama wins + over 144.5 points in the game (+150)

After Sunday, the Sweet 16 will be set. Bet365 will have updated odds for each team to win the National Championship.

Click below to claim the best bet365 bonus code offer and make a $1 wager. You will gain $365 in bonus bet regardless of the outcome.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.