Bet365 bonus code: bet $1, get $365 in Sweet 16 bonus bets

The NCAA tournament will resume on Thursday with four Sweet 16 games, and in the meantime, you can use the bet365 bonus code offer to snag a sizable bankroll.

When you apply bet365 bonus code that we share on this page, you will become eligible for the offer. Simply bet a one dollar bill on any game, you will get $365 in bonus bets guaranteed.

There are a lot of ways to make the qualifying bet tonight. In the NBA, the Nets will host the Cleveland Cavaliers, and that game is on NBA TV. When it is over, they will air the Sacramento-Boston game, and the Clippers will entertain the Thunder in another late game. There are also a couple of NIT quarterfinal games along with two CBI semifinal matchups. A small bet on any one of these games will generate the sure thing bonus bet payout.

Click here to unlock the bet365 bonus code that slams home $365 in bonus bets.

Bet365 bonus code generates Sweet 16 bankroll

Let’s take a look at this offer from an overview so you understand all the details. First, there are no surprises in the fine print. This is basically a flat out $365 gift in bonus bets. The $1 bet that you have to make to comply with terms is just a formality. You receive this payout regardless of the outcome of the wager. This one dollar figure is the minimum that is required, but you can bet more if you want some added action.

When you get the bonus bets, you can choose from different pre-game markets. Plus, we are highlighting the Sweet 16 because that’s where most of the attention is going to be focused. However, if you want to bet on another sporting event, you are free to do so.

Snag this Bet365 bonus code offer

Most importantly, click this link or one of the others we are providing today to enable the promo code automatically.

Secondly, provide your name, date of birth, email address, and other identifying information to set up your account. To conclude the process, your location will be verified to satisfy gaming regulators.

Thirdly, if you are signing up on the website with a laptop or desktop, get the mobile app. This will give you the freedom to wager when you are in any state with legal sports betting. Plus, you will be informed when in-app promotions are rolled out.

Then, make a deposit so you can place the bet. The minimum is $10, and all of the standard methods are accepted.

After that, bet a buck or more on any game on the schedule. Win or lose, you will get $365 in bonus bets.

College and NBA basketball early payouts

You can use every edge you can get when you are betting on sports, and promotions can tip the scales in your favor. For example, there is an early payout special at bet365 right now. If you make an NBA basketball bet, and your pick goes up by 20, you win automatically. The rest of the game doesn’t matter, and there is a college offer with a 15 point trigger.

Click here to take advantage of the bet365 bonus code offer that will produce $365 in bonus bets.

New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $365 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $365 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply.