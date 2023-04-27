Bet365 bonus code: Bet $1 on Celtics-Hawks, get $200 bonus bets

It’s going to be a busy weekend in the NBA as the second round begins, but first, bettors can cash in on the latest bet365 bonus code offer. This is an opportunity for basketball fans to set themselves up with extra bonus bets.

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: CO, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $1, GET $200!

ANY GAME GET BONUS!

New players who take advantage of this bet365 bonus code offer can bet $1 on any game to win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed. The outcome of the original wager will have no impact on these bonus bets.

The Celtics and Hawks are meeting in a pivotal Game 6 tonight. Atlanta is looking to extend the series to seven games while Boston is trying to secure its spot in the second round. But that’s just the beginning of what should be a busy weekend in the NBA. Bet365 Sportsbook is raising the bar for new bettors this week with this exceptional offer.

Click here to sign up with this bet365 bonus code offer in New Jersey, Ohio, Colorado, or Virginia. Bet $1 on the NBA Playoffs to win $200 in bonus bets.

Bet365 Bonus Code: How to Sign Up

Activating this offer only takes a few minutes. New bettors in select states (NJ, OH, CO, and VA) can sign up by following the step-by-step instructions below:

Click on any of the links above or below to enable this offer without needing a bonus code.

From there, set up a new account and make a qualifying cash deposit of at least $10 through any of the available payment methods.

Download the bet365 Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a first bet of $1+ on any game in any sport. Win $200 in bonus bets as soon as the original wager settles.

Bet $1, Win $200 With This Bet365 Bonus Code

This bet365 bonus code offer is one of the easiest ways to start off with a win this weekend. Remember, bettors who take advantage of this offer and place a $1+ wager will win $200 in bonus bets automatically.

While we expect to see a ton of interest in the NBA Playoffs this weekend, don’t forget about the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs and the 2023 MLB regular season. Additionally, bettors can flip these bonus bets on NFL Draft markets throughout the weekend.

We recommend taking advantage of this bet365 offer early. This can set bettors up in a big way for the rest of the action coming up in the NBA, NHL, MLB, and more.

Betting on the NBA Playoffs

There are other ways to bet on the NBA Playoffs at bet365 Sportsbook. After downloading the app, check out the promos page to see the other offers on the table. New and existing bettors can grab an early payout promo for any NBA Playoffs game. Opt into this offer and place a moneyline wager on any team. If they take a 20+ point lead at any time in the game, bettors will receive an instant payout.

Click here to sign up with this bet365 bonus code offer in New Jersey, Ohio, Colorado, or Virginia. Bet $1 on the NBA Playoffs to win $200 in bonus bets.

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: CO, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $1, GET $200!

ANY GAME GET BONUS!

New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $200 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $200 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.