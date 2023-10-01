Bet365 bonus code: Bet $1 on Chiefs-Jets, NFL Sunday for $365 bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $1, GET $365!

ANY GAME GET BONUS!

Using our bet365 bonus code links gives first-time bettors in all eligible states, including Kentucky, an opportunity to turn $1 on the NFL into a massive $365 payout.

Bet365 Bonus Code: ‘Bet $1, Get $365’ Offer for NFL Week 4

You won’t find a larger no-brainer than bet365’s “Bet $1, Get $365” promotion. New customers who activate our bet365 bonus code links qualify for the following perks:

$365 in bonus bets after first $1+ cash wager

In-depth betting market for every Week 4 game

Bet boosts on single props and Same Game Parlays

Early NFL moneyline wins after 17+ point lead

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $1, GET $365!

ANY GAME GET BONUS!

Bet365 Bonus Code Details

Bet365 is only operational in six states, including the recently launched Kentucky. While that limits the number of new customers, the site can offer no-brainer deals like the “Bet $1, Get $365.” Sign up through this post, place $1 or more on the NFL, and bet365 will add $365 in bonus bets to your balance, win or lose.

The bonus bets are separate from your cash balance. Select the “Bonus Bet” option in your betslip to draw from the $365 bonus funds.

Get $365 in Bonus Bets with Bet365 Offer

All it takes to secure an epic $365 payout is a minuscule $1 investment. Activate our bet365 bonus code and proceed through the necessary registration info below:

Click for the bet365 bonus code (you won’t need to input a specific code).

Fill in each field and create your account.

Deposit $10+ via debit card, online banking, or another payment method.

Place at least $1 on the NFL betting market.

Receive $365 in bonus bets after your qualifying stake settles, win or lose.

You have 90 days to play through your $365 bonus. Any victory, whether earned through a cash or bonus bet wager, returns withdrawable winnings.

Players in the following states can utilize our bet365 bonus code: Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, and Virginia.

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $1, GET $365!

ANY GAME GET BONUS!

Bet365 NFL Bonus: Place Bets on NFL Week 4

The NFL brings out the best in online sportsbooks, and bet365 is no exception. Bettors will find some of the most competitive odds on countless props for every matchup on the Week 4 slate.

NFL Betting Odds

Bet pre-live or in-game spreads, moneylines, points totals, and more on every Week 4 matchup. Some of the best afternoon games are rife with money-making opportunities:

Ravens (-1.5) at Browns – 1:00 p.m. ET

Bengals (-2.5) at Titans – 1:00 p.m. ET

Dolphins at Bills (-3) – 1:00 p.m. ET

Raiders at Chargers (-6.5) – 4:05 p.m. ET

Patriots at Cowboys (-6) – 4:25 p.m. ET

Any NFL moneyline bet on today’s games qualifies for bet365’s “Early Payout Offer.” Bet65 will instantly settle a qualifying moneyline bet as a win if the team in question leads by at least 17 points at any moment.

Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $1 on Chiefs-Jets for $365 Bonus

Every NFL matchup qualifies for bet365’s no-brainer welcome offer. That includes Chiefs-Jets, tonight’s Sunday Night Football showdown from MetLife Stadium:

Spread Total Moneyline Kansas City Chiefs -8 (-110) O 41.5 (-110) -400 New York Jets +8 (-110) U 41.5 (-110) +320

The Jets’ offense has taken a nosedive under Zach Wilson. The former second-overall pick was thrust into the starting quarterback role after Aaron Rodgers’ Achilles injury in Week 1. Now, the 1-2 Jets will host Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs as a sizable underdog.

Bet365’s spread favors Kansas City bettors. Other sportsbooks have favored the Chiefs by as many as 9.5 points, even though KC went just 3-5 against the spread as road favorites in 2022. But the eight-point gap makes this the third-highest spread differential in Week 4, trailing the 49ers (-14 vs. Cardinals) and Eagles (-8.5 vs. Commanders).

Here are some other betting promos you can score for Chiefs-Jets and other NFL Week 4 games:

New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $365 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $365 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. The bonus code can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.