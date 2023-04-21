Bet365 bonus code: Bet $1 to receive $200 NBA Playoffs bonus bets

Unlock the current bet365 bonus code offer to start betting on the NBA Playoffs. You can use this offer by following our links to create an account on bet365 Sportsbook. This will activate the bonus code, so one doesn’t need to be entered during registration.

Place a $1 wager on any NBA game after claiming the bet365 bonus code. Win or lose, you will receive $200 in bonus bets.

Bet365 is a legal and approved betting app in several US states. It has been growing in popularity because of this welcome offer and the additional promotions it provides customers. There are tons of options for basketball fans to bet on the NBA Playoffs. This includes live odds, player props, and parlay odds boosts.

Click above to activate the bet365 bonus code to claim $200 in bonus bets. Simply sign up and place a $1 wager on any game to receive the bonus.

Bet365 Bonus Code Unlocks $200 in Bets for the Weekend

This is the perfect way to start placing bets on the NBA Playoffs and Stanley Cup Playoffs. On Friday, there are three NBA matchups on the schedule. Action begins with the Celtics vs. Hawks. Boston is up 2-0 in the series, and they have the best odds to win the NBA Finals.

Then, it will be the Cavaliers vs. Knicks at Madison Square Garden. One team will go up 2-1 with a win in Game 3. The Knicks are slightly favored at home. You can use the bet365 app to live bet as the games unfolds, giving you a great opportunity to hedge your pregame wagers. The final matchup of the night is between the Nuggets and Timberwolves.

Activate the Bet365 Bonus Code for the NBA Playoffs

It’s easy to create an account on bet365. New users can register in just a few minutes. Take these easy steps to claim bonus bets to use this weekend.

Click above to activate the bet365 bonus code and register. Provide the essential info needed to confirm your age and identity. Download the bet365 Sportsbook app for your iPhone or Android. Deposit $10 or more into your account with an accepted payment method. Make a $1 wager on any NBA game.

It doesn’t matter if this bet wins or loses. You will automatically gain $200 in bonus bets to use for the NBA or any of the other sports on bet365.

NBA Parlay Boosts on Bet365 Sportsbook

When you select a matchup on bet365, you will find a list of parlay boosts. Here are some of the choices that customers have for the NBA games on Friday night.

Celtics win + Marcus Smarr has over 1.5 steals + Jayson Tatum has 30 or more points (+350)

Jaylen Brown scores the first basket in the Celtics vs. Hawks game (+550)

Evan Mobley scores 10 or more points + Darius Garland has 10 or more assists + Jarrett Allen has 10 or more rebounds (+800)

Knicks win + Jalen Brunson has 20 or more points + Julius Randle has 10 or more rebounds (+500)

Nuggets win + Jamaal Murray has 20 or more points +Nikola Jokic has 10 or more assists (+400)

Click below to unlock the bet365 bonus code for the NBA Playoffs. A $1 bet on any game will result in $200 of bonus bets.

New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $200 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $200 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply.