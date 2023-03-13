Bet365 bonus code: Bet $1, win $365 on March Madness, NBA

The best bet365 bonus code offer is rolling out the red carpet for bettors this week. With the NBA playoff race starting to take shape and the NCAA Tournament kicking off on Tuesday, there are plenty of reasons to sign up.

New players who sign up with this bet365 bonus code offer will be eligible for a 365-1 payout. Bet $1 on any game to win $365 in bonus bets instantly. This offer is currently available in New Jersey, Ohio, Virginia, and Colorado.

Bet365 Sportsbook is one of the top options available for basketball fans in March. The timing of this instant payout is perfect. Go big on the NBA, March Madness, or any other game this week. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind this exclusive offer in select states.

Bet365 Bonus Code: How to Grab $365 in Bonus Bets

Registering an account with bet365 Sportsbook is the first step in securing these bonus bets. New users can get started from a computer or mobile device by following this step-by-step guide:

Click on any of the links on this page and choose the correct state.

Create a new account by inputting basic identifying information into the required fields.

Make a cash deposit through any of the preferred banking methods.

Download the bet365 Sportsbook app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $1 wager on any game in any sport. Win $365 in bonus bets instantly.

Win Instant Bonus With This Bet365 Bonus Code

Although this bet365 bonus might seem like it’s too good to be true, it delivers in a big way. Remember, all it takes is a $1 wager on any game to qualify for this offer. Bettors will then have $365 in bonus bets to use on any available market.

This 365-1 instant payout will lay the groundwork for bettors ahead of this busy week. These bonus bets will hit your account as soon as the original wager is placed. That’s all there is to it. Bettors will have a ton of flexibility this week after locking in $365 worth of bonus bets.

Betting on March Madness This Week

While we think this 365-1 instant payout is a great way to get started, it’s only one way to win at bet365 Sportsbook this week. Basketball fans can enter a free-to-play bracket challenge on the app as well. Anyone who picks a perfect bracket will win $10 million.

Of course, picking a perfect bracket is almost impossible. But the good news is the top 5000 brackets will win prizes as well. Since this offer is free-to-play there is no downside to signing up. Get in on the action with this new offer.

