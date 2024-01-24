Bet365 bonus code: Bet on NBA with $150 bonus or $2K offer

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Basketball fans can go all in on the games this week with bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM. This is one way to hit the ground running with a guaranteed bonus or a massive safety net bet on the games.

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: KY, CO, LA, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $5, GET $150!

OR $2,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET! GET BONUS!

Bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM is the key to scoring a new bonus for any game. Bet $5 to win $150 in bonuses guaranteed. New users can claim a $2,000 safety net bet instead. Bettors who lose on that safety net bet will be eligible for up to $2,000 in bonuses.

Wednesdays are always a busy time of the week for NBA fans. There are eight games on Wednesday night, including a doubleheader on ABC and ESPN. The Suns and Mavericks will meet in the first game with the young Spurs and Thunder up second. New bettors in select states (NJ, OH, CO, KY, LA, VA, and IA) can sign up with bet365 Sportsbook and start reaping the rewards of this promo.

Click here and use bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM to get started with a $150 guaranteed bonus or a $2,000 safety net bet on the NBA on Wednesday.

Betting on the NBA on Wednesday

Bet365 Promo Code AMNYXLM New-User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 or $2,000 Safety Net Bonus Last Verified On January 24, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russell Joy

The NBA can be one of the toughest markets to bet on in sports. The day-to-day unpredictability of the games can make it difficult for bettors. However, this bet365 promo changes the game for basketball fans.

Remember, a $5 bet on any game will turn into $150 in bonuses no matter the outcome of the original wager. A bettor who bets $5 or more on the Suns will still win those bonuses even if the Mavericks win by 100 points.

In terms of the safety net bet, this is an opportunity for bettors to start with an aggressive bet. Any first bet up to $2,000 will be completely covered by bet365 Sportsbook if it loses. In other words, someone who loses on a $1,500 first bet will receive $1,500 in bonuses back.

How to Redeem Bet365 Bonus Code AMNYXLM

This welcome bonus is available for new players in select states. Create a new account and start winning in a matter of minutes by following the step-by-step guide below:

Click this link to begin the registration process. New users must use bonus code AMNYXLM to access this offer.

to begin the registration process. New users must use bonus code AMNYXLM to access this offer. After reaching a sign-up landing page, input basic identifying information to set up a new user profile.

Make a cash deposit of at least $10 to qualify for this offer. Online banking, credit cards, debit cards, and PayPal are all popular methods of deposit.

Using the App Store for iOS or Google Play Store for Android, download the bet365 Sportsbook mobile app.

Bet $5 on any NBA game to win $150 in bonuses guaranteed or start with a $2,000 safety net bet instead.

Click here and use bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM to get started with a $150 guaranteed bonus or a $2,000 safety net bet on the NBA on Wednesday.

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: KY, CO, LA, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $5, GET $150!

OR $2,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET! GET BONUS!

New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $200 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $200 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. The bonus code AMNYXLM can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.