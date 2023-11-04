Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

On Saturday, college football fans will have some great games to look forward to and our bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM and BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500 can activate two of the biggest new user promos in legal online sports betting. BetMGM’s offer will back your first bet with up to $1,500 in bonus bets. Bet365, meanwhile, will either issue a $150 guaranteed bonus or back your wager with up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

Any sports bettor who signs up with bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM will have their choice of a $1,000 first bet safety net or a $150 bonus for any college football game. Players who register with BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500 will lock-in a $1,500 first bet offer.

The great thing about these offers is that they can be applied to any betting market in any college football game. In fact, you could choose to bet on a game like Oklahoma-Oklahoma State with one sportsbook and LSU-Alabama with the other. The combined highest value you’ll get back is $2,500 in bonus bets.

Click here to sign up with bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM to secure a $150 guaranteed bonus or $1,000 first bet safety net. Click here to register with BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500 to grab a $1,500 first bet offer.

Bet365 Bonus Code + BetMGM Bonus Code Unlock $2,500 College Football Bonuses

Bet365 and BetMGM have two of the strongest new user offers on the market for Week 10 of the college football season. Bet365 is unique in that you can play it one of two ways. You can either choose to bet $5 and secure a $150 bonus no matter what or opt to bet on any market with a $1,000 first bet safety net that will issue bonus bets with a loss.

BetMGM has the largest new user promo in the industry. Instead of offering up to $500 or $1,000 in bonus bets like other sportsbooks, BetMGM will back your first cash wager with up to $1,500 in bonus bets that will convey as five equal bonus bets if your wager settles as a loss. This allows players to spread their bonus bets across as many as five different games in multiple leagues.

Sign Up with Our Bet365 Bonus Code AMNYXLM

If you want to register for a $150 bonus or $1,000 first bet safety net, you’ll need to sign up with bet365. Complete the steps below to get in on the action today:

Click here to apply bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM.

to apply bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM. Fill out the required information fields with your name, address, phone number, and date of birth.

Choose any of the available deposit methods and add $10+ to your account.

Select a game and wager $5 for the $150 bonus or up to $1,000 with the first bet safety net.

Choosing the bet $5, get $150 offer will result in bet365 adding $150 in bonus bets to your account. If you pick the $1,000 first bet safety net, you’ll get back up to $1,000 in bonus bets if your wager loses.

Register with BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500

BetMGM’s registration process is straightforward and should only take a few minutes. Here’s how to sign up and get a $1,500 first bet from the sportsbook:

Click here to apply our BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500.

to apply our BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500. Input your name, residential address, phon number and birthdate.

Add $10 or more to your account via online banking or another method.

Navigate to the game of your choice.

Wager up to $1,500 on any market.

If your bet loses, you’ll receive five bonus bets totaling your initial stake. You can use these bonus bets on games in any sports league this weekend.

Click here to register with bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM to lock-in a $150 guaranteed bonus or $1,000 first bet safety net. Click here to sign up with BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500 for a $1,500 first bet offer.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.