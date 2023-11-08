Bet365 bonus code + BetMGM promo code: $2,650 in NBA bonuses this week

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

There are tons of different sportsbook offers these days, which can seem complicated at times. We will be comparing the bet365 bonus code and BetMGM promo code, giving new customers insight on the best ways to sign up on these sportsbook apps.

When using our bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM, you can secure an instant bonus by placing a small wager. New users can make their first $5 wager to gain $150 in bonus bets. Our BetMGM promo code AMNY1500 allows new users to start with a wager up to $1,500. If it loses, you will receive a bonus bet refund.

First, consider the fact that it is nice to have multiple sports betting apps. You can use both of these bonuses, then have both apps to shop for the best lines and in-app bonuses. But there are several terms and rules to consider before getting started.

Bet $5 with our bet365 bonus code for a $150 bonus

Bet365 has been growing in popularity in several US states. It is now available in Colorado, New Jersey, Ohio, Iowa, Virginia, and Kentucky. You can use one of two welcome offers, but we recommend the instant $150 bonus. The BetMGM offer is a better option for the big first wager.

Click here to sign up with AMNYXLM as the bet365 bonus code and register for an account. Download the bet365 Sportsbook app and deposit $10 or more with an accepted payment method. Place a $5 wager on an NBA game.

Make sure your wager has minimum odds of -500. No matter the outcome, you will be sent $150 in bonus bets to use throughout the week. Select any NBA game to find a list of SGP odds boosts.

Currently, Bet365 and BetMGM are two of the best ways to bet NBA games, though it’s worth keeping an eye on how the ESPN Bet promo for November looks when it goes live next week.

Use our BetMGM promo code to wager up to $1,500

This BetMGM promo code is the best way to start with a large wager. First, pick a game you want to bet on. There are multiple great NBA matchups on Wednesday night, including the Spurs vs. Knicks and Celtics vs. 76ers. Explore all of the different betting options before choosing your wager.

Click here to sign up for an account using AMNY1500. Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app and deposit at least the amount you want to use for your first wager. Bet up to $1,500.

If you lose a bet of $50 or more, BetMGM will send you five bonus bets. Each one will be 20% of your initial wager, so you can split it up to bet on several different games.

NBA games & best bets on Wednesday night

The Celtics will be in Philadelphia on Wednesday night to take on the 76ers. I’m betting that Jayson Tatum scores over 29.5 points in the matchup. He has scored at least 30 points in every game except for one this season. I’m also taking the Nuggets at home to beat the Warriors. They are 5-0 in Denver this season.

