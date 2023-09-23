Bet365 bonus code for college football scores $365 bonus on Week 4 games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The best bet365 bonus code offer for college football provides bettors with a no-brainer bonus this weekend. There are six top-25 matchups coming up today, but betting on those games doesn’t have to be difficult.

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $1, GET $365!

ANY GAME GET BONUS!

New players who redeem this bet365 bonus code offer can start with a 365-1 guaranteed payout. Bettors can win $365 in bonuses for locking in a $1 wager on any college football game.

Every college football week has lived up to the hype so far this season, but today might surpass them all. There are tons of great matchups up and down the schedule. There are six top-25 matchups and even a top-10 battle on tap for today. Bet365 Sportsbook is raising the bar for new bettors with a guaranteed winner. Sign up and start reaping the rewards now.

Click here to get started with this bet365 bonus code offer. Bet $1 on any college football game to win $365 in bonuses guaranteed.

Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $1 to Win $365 on College Football

Seeing 365-1 odds on a college football game is almost unheard of at any sportsbook. Seeing 365-1 guaranteed odds is even crazier. Bettors who take advantage of this bet365 offer can bet $1 on any team to win $365 in bonuses.

The biggest hurdle for new players is waiting for the game to finish. As soon as the selected game ends, bettors will receive $365 in bonuses to use on other college football games, NFL Week 3, or any other available market.

This promo is currently available to first-time depositors in select states: New Jersey, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, and Ohio. New players must be at least 21 years old to sign up.

How to Access This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Signing up and accessing this promo won’t take long for new users. Create a new account on bet365 Sportsbook by following the step-by-step instructions below:

Use any of the links on this page to automatically activate bonus code AMNYXLM, including here .

. Set up a new account by filling in the required prompts with the necessary sign-up information.

Make a cash deposit of $10 or more through online banking, credit/debit card, PayPal, or any other accepted method.

Get the bet365 Sportsbook app straight from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Bet $1 on college football to win $365 in bonuses guaranteed.

Top 25 College Football Matchups

There are six top-25 matchups coming up today, including a top-10 faceoff between Ohio State and Notre Dame. Although it’s early in the season, this week could mean a lot for the College Football Playoff. These kinds of wins can be resumé-builders for teams when the season winds down. Bet365 Sportsbook will have competitive odds on these matchups and every other college football game this weekend. Here’s a look at the current odds for the top-25 games:

Oregon (-21) vs. Colorado

Utah (-6) vs. UCLA

Alabama (-6.5) vs. Ole Miss

Washington State (+3) vs. Oregon State

Notre Dame (+3) vs. Ohio State

Penn State (-15) vs. Iowa

Click here to get started with this bet365 bonus code offer. Bet $1 on any college football game to win $365 in bonuses guaranteed.

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $1, GET $365!

ANY GAME GET BONUS!

New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $365 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $365 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.