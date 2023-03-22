Bet365 bonus code delivers $365 in bonus bets for NBA, Sweet 16 games

There are many NBA betting possibilities this evening, so it is a good time to apply the Bet365 bonus code offer.

When you score this Bet365 bonus code offer, you will receive $365 in bonus bets guaranteed. To get it, you place a $1 qualifying wager, and the deal is closed. You get the bonus win or lose, so this is a slam dunk special.

New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $365 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $365 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply.

The NBA schedule is about as full as it is ever going to get on a Wednesday. There are 10 games, including a couple that are nationally televised on ESPN. In the earlier of the two, Dallas will host Golden State, and the Lakers-Phoenix game from Los Angeles will follow. On the college side of the equation, the CBI Final between Charlotte and Eastern Kentucky will be aired on ESPN2. When you add in a couple of NIT games, you have a very juicy sports betting slate.

Click here to enable the bet365 bonus code that will power down $365 bonus bets.

Bet365 bonus code offer for NBA and Sweet 16 games

Let’s go over the key points one by one. Above all, to get straight to the point, this is a stone cold no-brainer. You get $365 in bonus bets for sure after you bet a single buck on any game. There are no wrinkles in the terms or surprises in the fine print. Your bonus will be conveyed win or lose, and you get a cash payout on top of that if you win the bet.

Different markets are available when you are making the initial wager, and you can bet more than a dollar if you want added action. You have the same flexibility when you receive your bonus bets. You can choose from different pre-live markets, and all sporting events are fair game.

Trigger the Bet365 bonus code

First, click this link or any of the others you see on this page to unlock the code automatically.

Secondly, provide your name, date of birth, and other basic information to establish your account. At the end of the process, there is a geolocation verification that is required by law.

Thirdly, if you don’t have it, get the app. This will give you the flexibility to bet when you’re out and about. Plus, you will be informed when in-app specials are introduced.

Then, make a deposit so you can place your wager. This is easy to do, because all the typical methods are accepted.

After that, bet at least one dollar on any game. Regardless of the outcome, you will get $365 in bonus bets you can use to place wagers right away.

Multi-sport parlay bonuses and early payout specials

Bet365 comes out with some pretty innovative promotions for established players. You will be in this category after you make your initial wager.

For instance, there is a multi-sport parlay promotion right now. When you hit one of these bets, your payout is increased by as much as 70 percent depending on the number of legs on the ticket. There is also an early payout promotion for NBA and college basketball that provides an instant win when your selection goes ahead by a certain amount.

Click here to grab the Bet365 bonus code offer that locks down $365 in bonus bets.