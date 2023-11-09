Bet365 bonus code + FanDuel promo code: $300 bonus for NFL Week 10

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Kick off NFL Week 10 with two of the best promotions on the market — bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM or the most recent FanDuel promo code offer. New players who take advantage of these promos will have a head start on the weekend.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5

GET $150

+ A PROFIT BOOST EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

Bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM will unlock a $150 bonus or $1,000 first bet for new players on the NFL. Also, bettors can score a “bet $5, win $150” boost with the latest FanDuel promo code offer.

Panthers-Bears is a lackluster matchup for tonight’s primetime game. It’s hard to argue with that given the fact that these are two of the worst teams in the NFL. However, signing up with bet365 and FanDuel can turn this game into something worth watching.

Click here and use bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM for a $150 bonus or $1,000 safety net bet. Use this link to activate this FanDuel promo code offer and claim a 30-1 NFL odds boost.

Bet365 Bonus Code + FanDuel Promo Code: Score Multiple Offers

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: KY, CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $5, GET $150!

OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET! GET BONUS!

Bet365 Sportsbook is keeping things interesting for new players. Instead of locking bettors into one specific offer, new players can choose between a $150 guaranteed bonus or $1,000 safety net bet.

As for FanDuel Sportsbook, the app is the only place to go for a massive 30-1 odds boost. New users who activate this offer and place a $5 moneyline bet in the app will have the chance to win $150 in bonuses. Remember, this promo is applicable to any NFL game this weekend, including Panthers vs. Bears tonight.

Sportsbook Offer Promo Code Available States Bet365 $150 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net Bet AMNYXLM NJ, OH, CO, KY, VA, IA. FanDuel 30-1 Moneyline Odds Boost No Promo Code Required AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, WV.

Registering With Bet365 Bonus Code AMNYXLM

It’s important to note that bettors will need to input bonus code AMNYXLM to unlock either promo from bet365 Sportsbook. Here’s a full walkthrough of the registration process:

Click this link and input promo code AMNYXLM.

and input promo code AMNYXLM. This offer is only available in select states (OH, NJ, CO, KY, IA, and VA).

Set up a new account and make a cash deposit of $10 or more to qualify for these promos.

Download the bet365 Sportsbook app straight from the App Store or Google Play Store.

New users can bet $5 on the NFL to win $150 in bonuses guaranteed or claim a $1,000 first bet on any game.

FanDuel Promo Code: How to Sign Up

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5

GET $150

+ A PROFIT BOOST EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

Signing up with FanDuel Sportsbook won’t take long. Create an account in a matter of minutes by completing the following steps:

Click here to automatically activate this offer without the need for a promo code.

to automatically activate this offer without the need for a promo code. Create a new user profile and deposit $5 or more through any of the available payment methods.

Using any compatible iOS or Android device, download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

Bet $5 on any NFL moneyline.

Win $150 in bonuses if your team comes out on top.

Click here and use bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM for a $150 bonus or $1,000 safety net bet. Use this link to activate this FanDuel promo code offer and claim a 30-1 NFL odds boost.

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: KY, CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $5, GET $150!

OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET! GET BONUS!

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

New Customers only. Bet $5 and get $150 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $5 to get $150 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. The bonus code can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.