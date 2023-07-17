Bet365 bonus code: MLB bet $1, get $200 bonus bets on any game this week

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Unlock the latest bet365 bonus code offer to earn an instant bonus for MLB games and the Open Championship this week. New users can claim this offer by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook through our links. The code will be applied for you.

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $1, GET $200!

ANY GAME GET BONUS!

Activate the bet365 bonus code and place your first $1 wager on any MLB matchup. Win or lose, you will be sent $200 in bonus bets.

Bet365 Sportsbook has been rapidly growing in popularity across the US. It is now a legal betting app in Colorado, Ohio, Iowa, New Jersey, and Virginia. Bettors have access to daily same-game parlay odds boosts during the MLB season. Promotions and boosts also become available for the PGA, UFC, and many other sports.

Click here to activate the best bet365 bonus code offer. Place a $1 wager on any game this week to gain $200 in bonus bets.

Best Bet365 Bonus Code for MLB this Week

The Reds are two games back of the Brewers in the NL Central. Cincinnati starts a series with the Giants on Monday. Bet365 has tons of prop options for Elly De La Cruz, Joey Votto, and other players. You can also follow along with the action and live bet on the app. This is a great way to hedge a pregame wager.

Other Monday games include the Dodgers vs. Orioles, Guardians vs. Pirates, Rays vs. Rangers, and Yankees vs. Angels. Right now, the Braves are favored to win the World Series. Bet365 has several odds boosts for division winners, league winners, and the World Series. For example, the odds for the Guardians to win it all have been improved to +5000.

How New Users Unlock the Bet365 Bonus Code

Take these simple steps to use the best welcome bonus on bet365. New users can register within a few minutes.

Click here to activate the bet365 bonus code and sign up. You will be asked to provide basic info to prove your age and identity. Bettors must be at least 21 years old. Download the bet365 Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android and allow for location services. Bets can be made within your state’s lines. Deposit $10 or more into your account with an available payment method, such as online banking. Place a $1 bet on any game.

Win or lose, you will be sent $200 in bonus bets to use throughout the week.

Meanwhile, the bet365 Casino NJ app and specials are worth a long look as it offers up one of the top overall playing experiences in the state. It grades out one of a handful of top NJ online casino bonus codes.

Odds Boosts for the MLB & PGA on Bet365 Sportsbook

Bet365 has daily odds boosts for MLB games and other sports. Here are some of the same-game parlay boosts you can find on Monday.

Guardians beat the Pirates + Will Brennan gets two or more hits + Guardians record the most hits (+450)

Ella De La Cruz gets a hit + Brandon Williamson records the win and allows for under 4.5 hits in the game (+850)

Reds beat the Giants + Joey Votto hits a HR (+850)

Dodgers beat the Orioles + Max Muncy hits a HR + Emmet Sheehan has over 4.5 strikeouts (+1400)

Boosts can be found for the upcoming Open Championship, which will begin on Thursday. The odds for Scottie Scheffler to win the major have been improved to +850.

Sign up here to unlock the best bet365 bonus code offer. Gain $200 in bonus bets by placing your first $1 wager.

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $1, GET $200!

ANY GAME GET BONUS!

New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $200 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $200 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply.