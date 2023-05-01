Bet365 bonus code: Get $200 bonus bets for Sixers-Celtics, Suns-Nuggets

Sign up with the current bet365 bonus code offer to start May with an instant reward. New customers in Ohio, Colorado, New Jersey, and Virginia can activate this offer by signing up through our links, so a code won’t be necessary.

Bet365 Sportsbook has been growing in popularity for the NBA and NHL Playoffs. The app releases new parlay boosts for each matchup. Monday includes two NBA matchups, starting with the 76ers vs. Celtics. You can use the bet365 app to bet on player props, live bet during the game, and use additional promotions.

Bet365 Bonus Code Unlocks $200 for NBA & NHL Action

Joel Embiid is listed as doubtful for the 76ers, which has increased the spread to Celtics -10. His status will play a big role in this series. Boston is the current favorite to win the NBA Finals. After this matchup, it will be Game 2 between the Suns and Nuggets. Denver is favored by 4.5 points at home following a win in Game 1. Jamaal Murray is coming off of a great game, but they also have to focus on slowing down Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

There’s another Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Monday night. The Devils are at home against the Rangers. Customers can also find odds for baseball, boxing, golf, and tons of other sports. There are odds for the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday. Check the promotions page to find more bonuses, such as early payout offers.

Guide to Sign Up with the Bet365 Bonus Code

New customers can sign up for an account within a few minutes. Bet365 is a legal betting app, so you will be asked to enter basic info to verify your identity and age. Take these steps to claim $200 in bonus bets.

Click here to unlock the bet365 bonus code and register. Download the bet365 Sportsbook app on your mobile device and enable location services. Deposit $10 or more. Several banking methods are available, and all are safe to use. Place a $1 wager on any game.

The result of this wager doesn’t matter. Once it settles, you will receive $200 in bonus bets.

NBA Parlay Boosts on the Bet365 Sportsbook App

Select any NBA matchup on the bet365 app to find a list of parlay boosts. Here are just a few of the options available for the games on Monday night.

Celtics win + Jayson Tatum has 30 or more points + Al Horford has 7 or more rebounds (+333)

76ers win + James Harden has 25 or more points and has 7 or more assists (+1000)

Nuggets win + Nikola Jokic has 25 or more points + Murray makes 3 or more three-pointers (+275)

Suns win + Durant has 30 or more points + Chris Paul has 10 or more assists (+900)

Similar parlay boosts are available for the MLB season, NHL Playoffs, and other popular sports. You can also create your own unique parlay.

Sign up here to use the best bet365 promo code offer. Place a $1 wager on any game this week to gain $200 in bonus bets.

