Bet365 bonus code triggers $200 instant NHL, college hoops payout

The latest bet365 bonus code offer is here with an instant bonus for new users. With football season in the rearview mirror, it’s all about the NBA, NHL and college basketball going forward. This new offer is a great way for hoops fans to hit the ground running. Players in the following states ca

New Jersey here

Ohio here

Virginia here

Colorado here

New players who sign up with this bet365 bonus code offer in New Jersey, Ohio, Virginia, or Colorado can bet $1 to win $200 in bet credits instantly. The outcome of the original wager will have no impact on these bet credits.

Deposit required. Free Bets added to Free Bet Credits balance. Free Bet risk excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

It’s officially time for basketball to shine. The NBA All-Star break is here, which means that the playoff push starts for many teams next week. Meanwhile, college basketball is gearing up for March Madness. Bet365 Sportsbook is one of the best places to bet on all the basketball action this year.

Click above to sign up with this bet365 bonus code offer and bet $1 to win $200 in bet credits on any game.

Bet365 Bonus Code Unlocks $200 Instant Payout

Instant payouts are not normal in sports betting. As a matter of fact, they are almost unheard of, but that’s exactly what bet365 Sportsbook is giving away here.

New players only need to sign up and bet $1 on any basketball game to lock in this offer. From there, each new player will have $200 in bet credits to use on any of the games this weekend.

Remember, what happens with this original $1 wager will have no impact on these bet credits. Simply placing that wager on bet365 Sportsbook will be enough to trigger this instant payout.

Registering With This Bet365 Bonus Code

Sign up via the link on this page that corresponds with your state. This bet365 Sportsbook offer is currently available in New Jersey, Ohio, Virginia, and Colorado.

Create an account by filling out the required prompts with basic identifying information. This could include name, date of birth, email address, etc.

Using any of the available payment methods, make a cash deposit. PayPal, online banking, credit cards, and debit cards are all popular deposit methods.

Download the bet365 Sportsbook app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $1 wager on any NBA or college basketball game to win $200 in bet credits instantly.

How to Bet NBA, College Hoops This Weekend

Next up, it’s All-Star Weekend complete with the dunk contest, three-point contest, and of course, the All-Star Game.

However, anyone looking to bet on real games, not exhibitions, can look to the college game. Bet365 Sportsbook is one of the top options for college basketball bettors this weekend. With the addition of $200 in bet credits, it’s the perfect time to start betting on all the NBA and college basketball action.

New Jersey here

Ohio here

Virginia here

Colorado here

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.