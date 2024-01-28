Bet365 bonus code: Use bet $5, get $150 offer or $2K safety net for NFL Playoffs

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Register with our bet365 bonus code to choose between two offers on Sunday. New customers can elect to claim a guaranteed bonus or start with a big wager after signing up with our code AMNYXLM. Then, you will find multiple odds boosts for the conference title games.

Place a $5 bet on the Chiefs vs. Ravens or Lions vs. 49ers after signing up with our bet365 bonus code. Win or lose, you will be sent $158 in bonus bets. The other offer is a first-bet safety net up to $2,000. A losing wager will result in a bonus bet as a refund.

The guaranteed bonus is the most popular option, but the first-bet safety net is more intriguing after it was increased. It’s a great choice for new users who want to place a larger wager than usual on the AFC or NFC title game. First up, the Chiefs will try to upset the Ravens in Baltimore.

Best Bet365 Bonus Code for AFC & NFC Championship Games

The Chiefs are 4.5-point underdogs against the Ravens on Sunday afternoon. Lamar Jackson is looking to cap-off his MVP season with a trip to the big game in Las Vegas. It won’t be easy knocking off a team that is working on a dynasty. Patrick Mahomes has been successful in the playoffs throughout his career.

And on Sunday night, the 49ers are favored by seven points in the NFC Championship. Deebo Samuel has been cleared to play, which is big news for San Francisco fans. I’m taking the Lions to keep this game close and cover the spread.

How to Use Our Bet365 Bonus Code on Sunday

Take these steps to use our bet365 bonus code for the Chiefs vs. Ravens or Lions vs. 49ers.

Click here to sign up using our code AMNYXLM. Fill in the information needed to confirm your identity and age. Download the bet365 Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android and enable location services. Deposit $10 or more into your account with an accepted banking method, such as PayPal or online banking.

Lastly, either place a $5 bet to gain $150 in bonus bets or wager up to $2,000 with the safety-net offer.

Odds Boosts for Chiefs-Ravens, Lions-49ers

Bet365 has released odds boosts for the games on Sunday. These are certain parlays with enhanced odds, creating larger potential winnings. Here are just some of the options you can find.

Ravens win, Jackson has 2+ passing TDs and Mahomes has 2+ passing TDs (+600)

Ravens win and 49ers win (+104)

Travis Kelce scores a TD and Christian McCaffrey scores a TD (+240)

Chiefs win, Mahomes has 250+ passing yards and 2+ passing TDs (+550)

McCaffrey has 25+ receiving yards, 75+ rushing yards and scores a TD (+150)

49ers and Lions score 20+ points, Amon-Ra St. Brown has 75+ receiving yards, McCaffrey has 75+ rushing yards (+300)

