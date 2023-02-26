Bet365 bonus code for Jake Paul fight: Bet $1, win $200 bet credits instantly

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are finally going to step into the ring together today and this bet365 bonus code offer provides a guaranteed way to win. Trying to predict amateur boxing matches can be tough, but this promotion is different.

New players who sign up with this bet365 bonus code offer in select states can bet $1 on Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury to win $200 in bet credits instantly. This 200-1 payout will convert no matter the outcome of the fight.

For better or worse, Jake Paul is one of the biggest names in boxing. He’s rolled through YouTubers, retired NBA players, and even retired MMA fighters. But Tommy Fury, brother of two-time heavyweight champ Tyson Fury, might be his toughest test yet. Bet365 Sportsbook is offering up odds on this amateur bout.

Bet365 Bonus Code Provides Instant Jake Paul Bonus

While this bet365 bonus might seem like it’s too good to be true, it comes with no strings attached. The important thing to note here is that this is an instant bonus. In other words, as soon as you place a $1 wager on the Paul-Fury fight, you will receive $200 in bet credits.

Bettors can flip these bet credits on other markets like the NBA, college basketball, NHL, and even the Paul-Fury fight itself. There are tons of options for bettors on bet365 Sportsbook. This new promotion will simply set the stage for bettors to start off with an extra $200 in bet credits.

How to Activate This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

First things first, there is no need to manually enter a promo code to obtain this offer. Signing up with the link that corresponds with your state will be enough to trigger this offer. Follow this step-by-step guide to get in on the action:

Enter basic identifying information in the required fields to create a new user profile.

Make a cash deposit through any of the secure payment methods.

Download the bet365 Sportsbook app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $1 wager on Jake Paul or Tommy Fury to win $200 in bet credits instantly.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

Is Jake Paul a serious boxer or is his current run all part of some marketing strategy? Tommy Fury might be his toughest, most polished opponent in the ring yet. Paul is undefeated in six bouts with four knockouts. However, there’s a big difference between knocking out Nate Robinson and knocking out someone with a legitimate boxing background. Bet on the big fight with bet365 Sportsbook and go all in on either fighter.

Click the state-specific links above to automatically enable this bet365 bonus code offer and bet $1 on the Jake Paul fight to win $200 in bet credits instantly.

