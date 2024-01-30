Bet365 Indiana promo code: New offer unlocks $150 bonus or $2K safety net

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

There is a new bet365 Indiana promo code available for sports bettors in the Hoosier State. Sign up with our code AMNYXLM to pick between two offers. You can claim a guaranteed bonus or start with a big bet on any NBA or college basketball game.

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: KY, CO, LA, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $5, GET $150!

OR $2,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET! GET BONUS!

Sign up with our bet365 Indiana promo code and make a $5 bet on any game. This will result in a $150 bonus no matter the outcome. Or, use the first-bet safety net to wager up to $2,000. You’ll get a bonus bet refund if this wager loses.

Bet365 launched in Indiana on Tuesday, January 30th. The app has been live in multiple other US states, growing in popularity due to daily odds boosts and this great welcome offer. Most customers choose the guaranteed bonus, but the safety net has become more popular after it was increased to $2K. On Tuesday night, the Pacers will be taking on the Celtics in Boston. And the Indiana Hoosiers have a game against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Click here to register with our bet365 Indiana promo code AMNYXLM. Bet $5 for a $150 bonus or use the $2K first-bet safety net.

Bet365 Indiana Promo Code: Wager on Pacers or Hoosiers

Bet365 Indiana Promo Code AMNYXLM New-User Offer $150 Bonus or $2K Safety Net Bonus Last Verified On January 30, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russell Joy

The Pacers are 7.5-point underdogs on the road. They have won their last three games and are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. These teams have played four times this season, each winning twice. Tyrese Halliburton is listed as questionable, but it appears that he will play after comments on Monday. You can find a list of SGP boosts after selecting the game.

College basketball fans can bet on the Hoosiers. They are 2.5-point underdogs against home against Iowa. Indiana needs to bounce back after losing their last three games.

How to Use Our Bet365 Indiana Promo Code

Take these steps to use our bet365 Indiana promo code. All new customers in the state who are at least 21 years old can pick between these offers.

Click here to sign up with AMNYXLM. Enter the information needed to confirm your identity and age. Download the bet365 Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android and allow for location services. Deposit $10 or more into your account with an accepted banking method.

Then, either make a $5 bet to claim $150 in bonus bets or wager up to $2,000 with the first-bet safety net.

Odds Boosts for Kansas City vs. San Francisco

Bet365 has already released odds boosts for the big game in Las Vegas.

Brock Purdy has 250+ passing yards and 2+ pass TDs, Patrick Mahomes has 250+ passing yards and 2+ pass TDs (+500)

49ers win, Christian McCaffrey scores a TD and has 100+ rushing yards (+325)

Chiefs wins, Travis Kelce scores a TD and has 75+ receiving yards (+450)

Both teams score 20+ points, Isiah Pacheco scores a TD and Deebo Samuel scores a TD (+700)

Chiefs win, Mahomes has 300+ passing yards and 3+ pass TDs (+1000)

Click here to sign up using our bet365 Indiana promo code AMNYXLM. New customers can get a $150 bonus or use the $2K first-bet safety net for any NBA or college basketball game.

