Bet365 Kentucky promo code: Score pre-reg TD bonus, $365 bonus bets for launch

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Pre-registration is officially open in the Bluegrass State, so now is the time to activate our exclusive bet365 Kentucky promo code offer to receive up to $415 in bonuses on launch day.

Prospective Kentucky bettors who pre-register with our bet365 Kentucky promo code links qualify for two spectacular offers. Early registrants qualify for a touchdown bonus worth up to $50 and a no-brainer “Bet $1, Get $365” offer when bet365 launches in Kentucky.

Mobile sports betting is heading to Kentucky on September 28. Until then, eligible Bluegrass State customers can join bet365 to claim two two-brainer offers. First, the pre-registration deal gives early bettors a $10 bonus bet per touchdown (max. $50) in a nominated NFL game. Once bet365 goes live, tackle the NFL, college football, and more with just $1 to earn a guaranteed $365 in bonus bets. That means an early sign-up and $1 wager can lead to a maximum of $415 in bonus bets.

Activate our bet365 Kentucky promo code links here to complete a short pre-registration, and you’ll qualify for up to $50 in NFL touchdown bonus bets and a no-brainer “Bet $1, Get $365” launch-day offer.

Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code: Pre-Registration Unlocks ‘Bet $1, Get $365’ Offer, TD Bonus

Bet365 currently operates in only five states. Kentucky will become the sixth on September 28, when thousands of eligible bettors can dive into bet365 to explore incredible promotions and bet boosts during the NFL and college football season. Best of all, bet365 gives KY customers a massive balance for any sport with its pre-registration and launch-day promotions.

Use our pre-registration links today to lock in your bet365 account for the September 28 launch. Signing up early automatically qualifies users for an exclusive touchdown bonus for the NFL. This pre-reg deal gives Kentucky bettors $10 per touchdown on a nominated NFL game up to $50. So a 5+ touchdown shootout leads to a free $50 in bonus bets.

When bet365 officially launches on September 28, pre-registered players can still get the site’s no-brainer “Bet $1, Get $365” welcome offer. The deal is precisely what the name implies: Bet at least $1 on the NFL, college football, or another sport, and bet365 will reward you with a whopping $365 bonus bet payout.

This offer stacks up favorably with the likes of the FanDuel Kentucky promo code offer which provides a total of $200 in value ($100 bonus bets and $100 NFL Sunday Ticket discount).

How to Pre-Register With Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code

Bet365’s pre-registration process takes a few minutes and requires no initial deposit. Use our links and the step-by-step instructions below to score up to $415 in bonuses when bet365 goes live in Kentucky:

Click here to trigger our bet365 Kentucky promo code links.

Enter essential pre-registration information, including name and date of birth.

Sign in to bet365 once the site goes live on September 28 to complete your registration.

Place at least $1 for your first bet on launch day.

Receive $365 in bonus bets, win or lose.

Get another $10 in bonus bets after every touchdown in bet365’s nominated NFL game (max. $50).

Kentucky customers can make their first cash deposit on September 7. The “Bet $1, Get $365” offer requires a minimum $10 deposit.

Launch Week Schedule

Once pre-registration ends and bet365 lands in the Bluegrass State, Kentucky bettors will have countless betting options. Bet365’s arrival coincides with one of the busiest times on the sports schedule, especially for football fans.

The NFL season will kick off its fourth week on the 28th, starting with a Thursday Night Football showdown between the Lions and Packers. The Week 4 slate continues Sunday with Bengals-Titans, Ravens-Browns, and Chiefs-Jets. Meanwhile, the University of Kentucky hosts Florida on Saturday, September 30, while Louisville travels to NC State on the 29th.

Click here to trigger our bet365 Kentucky promo code links to qualify for an NFL touchdown pre-registration bonus and a “Bet $1, Get $365” launch-day offer.

New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $365 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $365 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. 21+ and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.