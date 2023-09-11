Bet365 Kentucky promo code: Early signup bonus with launch just over two weeks away

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Sign up early to activate the latest bet365 Kentucky promo code offer. New users who pre-register can claim the biggest sportsbook offer in the Bluegrass State. The promo code will be applied for bettors who follow our links.

BET365 SPORTSBOOK KENTUCKY CLAIM NOW T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. $365 BONUS BETS

+UP TO $50 TD BONUS BETS CLAIM NOW!

Unlock the bet365 Kentucky promo code and place your first $1 wager when the app launches. You will get a $365 bonus and a $10 bonus for every TD scored in the Lions vs. Packers game.

Many Kentuckians may be unfamiliar with bet365 Sportsbook. It initially began in Europe, becoming one of the most popular options in several countries. Now, it’s rapidly growing in the US. You can start using the app on September 28th. This is in time for NFL Week 4 and Week 5 of the college football season.

Click here to pre-register with the bet365 Kentucky promo code. Get a $365 bonus and up to $50 in bonus bets on the first day of online betting in the state.

Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code for Lions vs. Packers

The Lions are off to a great start. Dan Campbell led Detroit to a win against the Chiefs in Kansas City. Their matchup against the Packers will be the first NFL game you can bet on with bet365. After selecting the game, you will find a list of odds boosts. Some of these are same-game parlays. These markets have enhanced odds for customers, creating greater potential winnings.

There will be a full slate of NFL games on Sunday, October 1st. This includes the Bengals vs. Titans. As the action unfolds, you will find live odds on the bet365 app. Future odds are also available. October is the perfect time to place future wagers on player awards, division winners, and the Super Bowl.

Pre-Register to Unlock the Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code

This offer is available to all new customers in Kentucky. Even though the legal betting age is 18, you have to be at least 21 years old to use bet365 Sportsbook. Take these steps to secure this limited-time offer.

Click here to unlock the bet365 Kentucky promo code. Complete registration by providing the info needed to verify your identity. Download the bet365 Sportsbook mobile app on your iPhone or Android and enable geolocation. Deposit $10 or more with online banking, PayPal, or any other accepted banking method.

When the app launches on September 28th, place a $1 wager on any game. The outcome doesn’t matter. You will get a $365 bonus. In addition, you will receive up to $50 in bonus bets based on the number of touchdowns scored in the Lions vs. Packers game.

Odds Boosts for UK & UofL Games

Boosts can be found for college football games and other sports. UK and UofL are off to great starts this season, but their tougher matchups will be later in the season. You can use your bonus bets on their Week 5 games. The Cardinals will face NC State on Friday, September 29th. And the Wildcats will host Florida on Saturday.

Click here to activate the bet365 Kentucky promo code and pre-register. When the app launches, place a $1 wager for a $365 bonus and get another $10 bonus for every TD in the Lions vs. Packers game.

BET365 SPORTSBOOK KENTUCKY CLAIM NOW T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. $365 BONUS BETS

+UP TO $50 TD BONUS BETS CLAIM NOW!

New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $365 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $365 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. The bonus code CLEKY can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.