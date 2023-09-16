Quantcast
Sports

Bet365 Kentucky promo code: Early signup offer scores $365 guaranteed bonus bets

By Russ Joy Posted on
bet365 kentucky promo code
PHOTO CREDIT: CRAIG DUDEK

Sign up early using this exclusive Bet365 Kentucky promo code to unlock exclusive pre-reg bonus bets and rewards. Kentucky residents who pre-register for a Bet365 account this weekend can claim $365 in bonus bets plus an additional $50 in touchdown bonuses.

The official launch of Kentucky online sports betting is still over a week away. However, that doesn’t mean that KY bettors can’t start claiming bonuses in anticipation.

By taking advantage of Bet365 Kentucky’s pre-registration period, you can set yourself up with huge amounts of bonus bets waiting for you come launch day.

Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code: Sign Up Early for $365 in Bonuses + Extra $50

A slightly underrated sportsbook compared to some of the other betting apps set to launch in Kentucky on September 28, Bet365 is making a name for itself with their exceptional early sign-up offer.

Not only are you getting $365 in instant bonus bets on launch day, but you are also receiving up to $50 in additional NFL Week 4 touchdown bonuses. Unlocking all of this bonus cash right at the start of your betting journey with Bet365 Kentucky can really set you up for a lot of early wagering success.

Accessing this Bet365 Kentucky promo code is easy. Simply sign up early using one of the featured links or banners on this page. Pre-registering in this manner ensures that the promo code is automatically applied to your account, allowing you to access all of your bonuses bets on 9/28.

Sign Up With Our Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code Today

Ready to sign up and lock in all of your pre-reg bonus bets? Follow the steps below to pre-register for a Bet365 Kentucky account.

  • Click HERE to create your new Bet365 Kentucky account
  • Enter registration details and confirm you are located in Kentucky
  • Pre-reg promo will automatically be applied during the sign-up process
  • Log into your account on 9/28 and place a $1 bet to get $365 in bonuses
  • Get up to $50 in touchdown bonuses during NFL Week 4

How Does the Bet365 Kentucky NFL Touchdown Bonus Work?

The $365 bonus portion of this Bet365 Kentucky promo code is simple. All you need to do is bet $1 on launch day to get your bonus bets.

The $50 touchdown bonus needs a little more explaining.

After pre-registering and logging into your account on 9/28, you will get $10 per touchdown scored during the Week 4 game between the Packers and Bears. The max that can be won HERE is $50 in bonus bets.

Being able to claim this $50 touchdown bonus alongside the $365 bonus makes this offer a must-claim for all Kentucky bettors.

About the Author

Russ Joy

Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It’s Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: [email protected]

