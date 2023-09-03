Claim $365 bonus bets with the Bet365 Kentucky promo code offer this week

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Sports fans across the Bluegrass State are waiting for online sports betting to launch, but the new bet365 Kentucky promo code offer gives fans at least 365 reasons to sign up for bet365 as soon as possible.

Eligible KY customers must use our bet365 Kentucky promo code offer to claim up to $415 in bonus bets. Every Kentucky pre-registration activates a “Bet $1, Get $365” welcome offer and an NFL touchdown bonus worth up to $50 in additional bonus bets on launch day.

September 28 is the date every Kentucky sports fan is waiting for. In a few weeks, eligible bettors 18 and older can place bets and win cash on bet365, one of the online sportsbooks launching on 9/28 in Kentucky. Bet365 offers a pre-registration deal to reward players’ patience, starting with a touchdown bonus that pays bettors up to $50 in bonus bets after the Lions-Packers Week 4 opener on launch day. In addition, every early registrant qualifies for a “Bet $1, Get $365” welcome offer that delivers a $365 bonus bet payout after your first $1+ wager.

Claim the “Bet $1, Get $365” offer and $50 NFL touchdown bonus by activating our bet365 Kentucky promo code links here.

Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code: Early Sign-Up Triggers $365 Welcome Bonus, $50 TD Offer

Pre-registration for any online sportsbook is a no-brainer, but especially for bet365. Before Kentucky becomes the sixth state to partner with bet365, the well-renowned sportsbook offers new KY players an easy opportunity to grow their bankroll.

First off, bet365’s pre-registration process unlocks through our promo links. Click anywhere to begin, then set up your new bet365 account. As soon as bet365 goes live in Kentucky, you’ll qualify for two no-brainer deals. First, the “Bet $1, Get $365” settles your first $1 cash wager with a $365 bonus bet payout. For perspective, new bet365 customers outside the Bluegrass State only get $200 after their initial $1 stake.

The other offer pertains to the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Lions and Packers on September 28. After every touchdown in Green Bay, pre-registered bettors will get an additional $10 bonus bet. Bet365 pays a maximum of $50 in bonus bets with this launch-night touchdown promotion, giving players up to $415 in bonus bets to kick off an eventful fall betting season.

Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code Activation Info

The bet365 pre-registration window is open in the Bluegrass State, so join now before it’s closed. We’ve expedited the sign-up process with step-by-step instructions below. Follow along and secure $365 in bonus bets and more on launch day:

Click here to trigger our bet365 Kentucky promo code offer.

Create an account by providing the essential information, like name and date of birth.

Finish registration once bet365 goes live on September 28.

Bet $1 on any sport after the launch to receive $365 in bonus bets, win or lose.

Get a $10 bonus bet (max. $50) after every touchdown in the 9/28 Lions-Packers game.

Bet365 allows Kentucky customers to make a cash deposit starting September 7. Players must deposit at least $10 to qualify for the “Bet $1, Get $365” promotion.

Early Payout Offer

One of bet365’s signature in-app promotions is the “Early Payout Offer.” Bet365 has an Early Payout Offer for the NFL and MLB, simplifying moneyline betting for Kentucky customers.

Opt into the Early Payout Offer on the “Promos” page after bet365 goes live. The site will settle qualifying moneyline bets as wins if your team leads by a designated amount. If your NFL team gains a 17-point advantage or your MLB team leads by 5+ runs, bet365 will treat it as a standard victory and dish out cold, hard cash.

Click here to lock in our bet365 Kentucky promo code offer and tackle the September 28 launch with a “Bet $1, Get $365” promo and exclusive NFL touchdown bonus.

New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $365 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $365 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. The bonus code can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way. 18+ and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.