Bet365 Louisiana promo code: Claim $365 welcome bonus for Thanksgiving NFL

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

While other bet365 states have offers like the “Bet $5, Get $150,” Bayou State bettors can utilize our bet365 Louisiana promo code and score $365 in bonus bets with as little as $1.

Louisiana became the seventh state to welcome bet365, and the online sportsbook is showing its appreciation with a no-brainer welcome offer. Any eligible LA bettor registering for bet365 here qualifies for a “Bet $1, Get $365” promotion. Bet $1 on Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day tripleheader in the NFL, or anything else. Regardless of the outcome, bet365 will award $365 in bonus bets for the rest of this holiday week and beyond.

Bet365 Offers $365 Bonus to New LA Customers

Louisiana bettors have enjoyed a few online sportsbooks over the last few years. Bet365 is the latest to enter the fold, and it’s doing so with a tremendous “Bet $1, Get $365” offer. If you’re within LA state lines, any $1 bet activates a $365 payout in bonus bets, win or lose. No other “bet and get” offer in the industry matches this deal.

What are the best games to bet cash on? How should you use your bonus bets? I’ll offer a few suggestions later. For now, sign up for bet365 through the instructions and promo links below:

Click here to activate our bet365 Louisiana promo code .

Select “Louisiana” as your playing area. Bet365 will run a geolocation check later to confirm your area.

Set up a bet365 account and deposit at least $10.

Place $1 or more on the NBA, NFL, or another betting market.

Receive $365 in bonus bets once your wager settles, win or lose. Bettors have 90 days to use their bonus bets before they expire.



Favorite Bets for Wednesday NBA + More

You have a $150 bonus at your disposal, but how do you use it today? I like three bets for Thanksgiving football: Lions -7.5 (vs. Packers), Commanders +12 (at Cowboys), and 49ers -7 (at Seahawks). Bet365 has more player and team props than you can count, but I’m rolling with two favorites and one underdog on Turkey Day.

Bet365 Louisiana Promo Code: Get $365 Bonus + Special Offers

In addition to a $365 payout, signing up through our bet365 Louisiana promo code links unlocks in-app offers. For example, every Louisiana bettor qualifies for a super boost on Zion Williamson. Instead of -380 odds, bet365 customers in LA get +100 odds on Zion scoring 20+ points versus the Kings.

Players can also opt into several promos. Win a moneyline bet after your team leads by a specific amount, boost your NFL SGP by 50%, and combine props from multiple sports into a parlay that’s boosted up to 70%.

New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $365 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $365 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. The bonus code can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way. 21+ and present in Louisiana. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.