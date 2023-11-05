Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

A loaded NFL Sunday has arrived and you can use our bet365 NFL bonus code AMNYXLM for a $150 guaranteed bonus or $1,000 first bet that will back your wager with up to $1,000 in bonus bets. The best part is you can use these offers on any matchup.

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: KY, CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $5, GET $150!

OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET! GET BONUS!

Sports bettors who want to win big with a wager on any NFL Week 9 game should consider signing up with bet365. If you sign up via our links, you won’t even need to manually input a bet365 bonus code, since our links will do it automatically.

The Dolphins and Chiefs kicked off Sunday’s festivities, but there are plenty of other games worth checking out today. In the early afternoon window, the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks will face the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens. In the late afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys.

Secure a $1,000 first-bet safety net or a $150 guaranteed bonus when you click here to use bet365 NFL bonus code AMNYXLM.

Bet365 NFL Bonus Code for Week 9: AMNYXLM Unlocks $150 Sunday Bonus, $1,000 Bet

If you’re someone who likes to play it safe and sees the benefit of turning a $5 wager into $150 in bonus bets, bet365 has a tremendous offer for you to take advantage of. You could wager $5 on any betting market, like the Falcons to win or the Bears to cover, in order to secure a $150 bonus win or lose.

However, if you’d rather place a bigger bet with a second chance in your back pocket, bet365 has a $1,000 first-bet safety net offer for you instead. This offer will return up to $1,000 in bonus bets for any new player whose first cash wager settles as a loss. The bonus bets that you receive would then be eligible for use on other NFL games, as well as those in the NBA and NHL.

Sign Up with Bet365 NFL Bonus Code AMNYXLM

If you want to secure a $150 bonus or $1,000 first-bet safety net, you’ll have to register for an account. Here’s how to get in on the action with our bet365 NFL bonus code:

Click here to apply bet365 NFL bonus code AMNYXLM.

to apply bet365 NFL bonus code AMNYXLM. Provide your name, address, phone number, and birthdate.

Select a deposit method like online banking or PayPal.

Add at least $10 to your account to activate the promo of your choice.

Place a $5+ wager for the $150 bonus or a bet of up to $1,000 with the first-bet safety net.

If your first cash wager settles as a loss and you choose the safety net, you’ll receive up to $1,000 back in bonus bets. If you pick the guaranteed bonus, you’ll walk away with a 30x return in bonus bets no matter what.

Early Payout Promo for Week 9

After placing your first bet with bet365, you’ll gain access to a bevy of in-app promos and bet boosts. The one offer that stands out as arguably the best in online sports betting is the early payout promo. If you wager on any team’s moneyline and your team goes up by 17+ points at any time in the game, you’ll earn your moneyline win early. Your team could even lose the game, but your bet could win. For example, if you bet on the Seahawks to win, and they go up 17-0, but lose 20-17, you’d still earn a cash profit with the win.

Click here to apply bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM and get your choice of a $150 bonus or $1,000 first-bet safety net for NFL Week 9.

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: KY, CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $5, GET $150!

OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET! GET BONUS!

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.