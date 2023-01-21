Bet365 NJ promo code: bet $1, win $200 bonus bets on NFL playoffs

The latest bet365 NJ promo code offer is here for the NFL playoffs. New players who take advantage of this offer will be able to lock in a guaranteed victory.

BET365 SPORTSBOOK NEW JERSEY BET NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $1, GET $200!

ANY GAME DOWNLOAD NOW

Sign up with this bet365 NJ promo code offer to get a guaranteed 200-1 payout. New users who place a $1 bet on the NFL playoffs will win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

There are four NFL games to choose from this weekend — Chiefs-Jaguars, Eagles-Giants, Bills-Bengals, and 49ers-Cowboys. Football fans couldn’t have asked for better matchups in the NFL divisional playoffs. Although betting on the NFL can be difficult, this new promotion is taking the uncertainty out of the equation.

New bettors on bet365 NJ will have access to this low-risk, high-reward offer. Instead of taking a chance on the NFL playoffs, guarantee victory with this offer. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind this new promotion.

Click here to sign up with this bet365 NJ promo code offer and bet $1 to win $200 in bonus bets.

Bet365 NJ Promo Code Unlocks $200 NFL Playoffs Bonus

Betting on the NFL playoffs is almost never easy, but new players can set themselves up with an advantage at bet365 NJ. By placing a $1 wager on any NFL game, bettors will lock in $200 in bonuses.

From these, use these bonus bets to wager on any of the games this weekend. Although the NFL is unpredictable, players can have peace of mind when betting with bonus cash.

It’s important to highlight the fact that this bet365 NJ promo is a guarantee. Bettors who claim this offer will win the $200 in bonus bets no matter what happens to the original wager. Needless to say, guarantees don’t come around very often.

How to Activate This Bet365 NJ Promo Code Offer

Here’s a full breakdown of the registration process on bet365 NJ. New users can activate this 200-1 offer by following the steps below:

Click here to get started without a promo code. Bettors can bypass the need for a code by using any of the links on this page.

to get started without a promo code. Bettors can bypass the need for a code by using any of the links on this page. After reaching a registration landing page, input basic identifying information and make an initial cash deposit.

Download the bet365 Sportsbook app to any compatible iOS (App Store) or Android (Google Play Store) device.

Place a $1 wager on any NFL playoffs game. Win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Betting on Giants-Eagles Tonight

New Jersey is divided this weekend. The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles are meeting with a chance to go to the NFC Championship Game on the line. It’s safe to say there will be no love lost when these two teams take the field tonight. Although the Eagles are the heavy favorites in this game, the Giants are one of the hottest teams in the NFL.

Players can bet on Giants-Eagles in a variety of ways at bet365 NJ with game lines, player props, and more. Here’s a look at the current spread for this NFC East matchup:

New York Giants: +8 (-110) // Over 48 (-110) // +310

Philadelphia Eagles: -8 (-110) // Under 48 (-110) // -390

Click here to sign up with this bet365 NJ promo code offer and bet $1 to win $200 in bonus bets.

BET365 SPORTSBOOK NEW JERSEY BET NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $1, GET $200!

ANY GAME DOWNLOAD NOW

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.