Bet365 Ohio promo code: How to win $200 in bonus bets instantly

MLB’s Opening Day is already underway and there is still time to grab this bet365 Ohio promo code offer. Instead of rolling the dice on these games, lock in a guaranteed win. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind this new promotion.

New players who take advantage of this Bet365 Ohio promo code offer can lock in a 200-1 instant payout. Sign up, make a cash deposit, and place a $1 wager on any game to win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Ohio is still relatively new to the sports betting scene after launching in January. In fact, this will be the first time bettors can place legal wagers on the MLB regular season, Final Four, and NCAA Tournament Championship Game. Bet365 Sportsbook is giving bettors the chance to lock in these bonus bets and go big on the games.

Click here to activate this bet365 Ohio promo code offer and bet $1 on any MLB or NCAA Tournament game to win $200 in bonus bets.

Bet365 Ohio Promo Code: How to Sign Up

First things first, let’s take a closer look at how players can sign up. It only takes a few minutes to get in on the action. Follow the step-by-step guide below to get started:

Click here or on any of the links above or below to begin. This will bypass the need to input a promo code.

or on any of the links above or below to begin. This will bypass the need to input a promo code. Set up a new profile by filling in the required fields with the necessary sign-up information.

Make a cash deposit through any of the available payment methods (PayPal, online banking, credit/debit cards, etc.)

Download the bet365 Sportsbook app directly to any iOS or Android mobile device.

Place a $1 wager on any game in any sport to win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Win $200 With This Bet365 Ohio Promo Code

This bet365 Ohio promo is a straightforward offer. New players who sign up through any of the links on this page and place a $1 wager on any game will win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

From there, bettors will have a nice little head start on bet365 Sportsbook. These bonus bets are applicable to a wide range of markets. Obviously, we expect to see a lot of interest in Opening Day, as well as the final games in the NCAA Tournament, but there are other options like the NBA and NHL as well.

Betting on the NCAA Tournament

There are tons of different ways to bet on the Final Four with bet365 Sportsbook. This 200-1 payout is a great way to get started, but check out the promos page in the app for other specials.

New and existing players can opt into an early payout special for the March Madness games today. Place a moneyline wager on any team. If they go up by 15 or more points in that game, you win your bet instantly. This takes away the possibility of a crazy comeback. After all, we know anything is possible during March Madness.

Click here to activate this bet365 Ohio promo code offer and bet $1 on any MLB Opening Day or NCAA Tournament game to win $200 in bonus bets.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.