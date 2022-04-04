Bet365 Ontario officially launches

The Bet365 Ontario app is now available in the province. This launch coincides with Ontario online sports betting going live. There are a ton of sports games and leagues available to wager on. Now bettors in Ontario will have the chance to wager with single game bets and other previously-inaccessible features for the first time.

Bet365 Ontario brings with it a significant reputation as a great online sports betting brand. Bet365 Canada had been previously available in the province, but this is a new app that gives greater access to single-game action.

The NCAA Tournament’s National Championship Game is slated to go down on April 4, the same day that Bet365 Ontario launched. There is a plethora of NHL, NBA, and MLB games on the docket over the next few weeks. Plus, the Masters is nearly here for golf fans to enjoy. Getting in on the action with Bet365 is simple and worth the few minutes to sign up.

Click here and use Bet365 Ontario promo code AMNYXL to register for an account and wager on sports games.

Bet365 Ontario Has Arrived

Technically, Bet365 Canada had been available to bettors in a number of markets. April 4, 2022 marked the official date for legal online sportsbooks to launch in the province of Ontario. That means prospective bettors can legally wager on single event games online for the first time ever. Bet365 is a trusted name in online sports betting. Now bettors in Ontario can legally get in on the action.

Players who register for a Bet365 Ontario account can place a variety of bets. Bettors can choose winners by placing moneyline bets, place wagers on a point spread or total points markets, and plenty more. Parlay bets give bettors a chance to combine multiple bets into one wager with longer odds, hence a higher potential return. Many players enjoy same game parlay functionality, which is essentially a parlay bet, but with all qualifying markets coming on the same game or event. There is a ton of potential action to wager on and Bet365 Ontario is a premium option.

What to Wager On

April represents an interesting transition month of sorts on the sports calendar. The NCAA Tournament wraps up, while the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. The National Hockey League and National Basketball Association are finishing their regular seasons, while the playoffs are just around the corner. Soccer fans are also in luck, as a number of international leagues and Major league soccer, plus tournaments like the UEFA Champions League have games of their own.

No matter which league or sport a bettor wants to wager on, chances are Bet365 Ontario will have it covered. Bettors would be hard-pressed to find a more reputable company and sportsbook available in Ontario. The registration process is simple, and the sportsbook will likely offer incentives over time for users who register and bet with the app.

How to Register with Bet365 Ontario

Any prospective bettor interested in wagering on sports can get in on the action with a Bet365 Ontario account. The registration process only takes a few minutes to complete, and is rather straightforward. Here’s how to sign up for a Bet365 Ontario account:

Click here and use Bet365 Ontario promo code AMNYXL.

and use Bet365 Ontario promo code AMNYXL. Provide any necessary information to create your account.

Select a deposit method. These often include online banking, credit/debit card, and other option.

Make your first deposit to use on game and player markets.

Navigate to the game of your choice and place a bet on the market of your choice.

Once you’ve finished registering, you will have the chance to place bets on game and player markets available in the Bet365 Ontario app. There are a ton of games to bet on in domestic and international leagues.

