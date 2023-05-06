Bet365 promo code: $200 bonus bets for NBA Playoffs, UFC, MLB Saturday

The NBA Playoffs are in full swing with two games on tap for today, but bettors can grab this bet365 promo code offer in the meantime. Win big on either NBA game today with this offer.

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: CO, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $1, GET $200!

ANY GAME GET BONUS!

Activate the latest bet365 promo code offer to secure a guaranteed 200-1 payout on the NBA Playoffs. Create an account, download the app, and place a $1+ bet on either NBA game. This will trigger $200 in bonus bets when the original wager settles.

The second round of the NBA Playoffs is living up to the hype so far. The Miami Heat are hosting the New York Knicks with the series tied at one game apiece. The same can be said of Warriors-Lakers after those two games split in the Chase Center. Bet365 Sportsbook is one of the top options on the market for NBA fans this weekend. This offer is only available in New Jersey, Ohio, Colorado, and Virginia.

New players can click here to sign up and claim this bet365 promo code. Bet $1 on any NBA team to win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed.

Bet365 Promo Code: How to Sign Up

Signing up with bet365 Sportsbook won’t take long. First-time depositors in select states (NJ, OH, CO, and VA) can activate this offer by following the step-by-step instructions below:

Click here to automatically activate this offer without a promo code.

After reaching a sign-up landing page, input basic identifying information to create an account.

Make a cash deposit of $10 or more to qualify for this $200 payout.

Download the bet365 Sportsbook app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $1+ wager on Knicks-Heat or Warriors-Lakers to win $200 in bonus bets.

Win $200 on the NBA Playoffs With This Bet365 Promo Code

This bet365 promo provides bettors with a straightforward offer. Bet $1 on any game in any sport to win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed. We expect to see a lot of interest around the NBA Playoffs this weekend.

It’s important to note that these bonus bets will convert after the original wager settles. As a result, we recommend placing a $1 wager on Knicks-Heat. This will ensure that bettors have $200 in bonus bets to use on Warriors vs. Lakers later on tonight.

It’s tough to overstate the value of this bet365 Sportsbook promotion. New bettors can lock in an easy win on the NBA, NHL, MLB, or any other event this weekend.

Knicks-Heat & Warriors-Lakers

The second round of the NBA Playoffs is off to a fast start. The Knicks and Warriors dropped their respective Game 1’s at home, but figured out how to bounce back. As a result, both series are entering Game 3 with a 1-1 tie. Needless to say, today’s games are going to be pivotal for the rest of the NBA Playoffs.

Bet365 Sportsbook has tons of different ways to bet on the NBA Playoffs, including game lines, player props, same game parlays, and more. Make sure to check out the promos page in the app for any special offers on the games this weekend.

