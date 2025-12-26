Bet365 Promo Code AMNY365: Claim $150 Bonus for NBA + CFB Bowl Games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Sports fans can kick off the weekend with bet365 promo code AMNY365 and start locking in bonuses. This is an opportunity to bet on the NBA, college football, college basketball, NFL or any other sport this weekend. Click here to secure this promo.

Create a new account and start with a $5 bet on any game to get $150 in bonuses. Players in select states can opt for a $1,000 safety net bet instead (AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, MD, NC, OH or VA).

Bet365 Sportsbook is raising the bar for first-time players this weekend. Start with a sign-up bonus before locking in other in-app offers on the games. Let’s take a closer look at how to sign up.

Click here to redeem bet365 promo code AMNY365 to qualify for a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet. New users in Missouri can bet $10 to win $365 in bonuses.

Bet365 Promo Code AMNY365 Unlocks $150 Bonus

Bet365 Promo Code AMNY365 New User Offer Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net Bet (AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, MD, NC, OH or VA) or Bet $10 to Win $365 Bonus in Missouri Other In-App Offers NFL Week 16 Bet Boosts, NBA Bet Boosts, Early Payout Specials, NFL SGP Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Bonus Last Verified On December 26, 2025 Information Confirmed By AMNY

New players can sign up and start reaping the rewards with these offers. Place a $5 bet on the NBA or any other game to secure this $150 bonus. Remember, anyone who signs up in Missouri can place a $10 bet to win $365 in bonuses.

The safety net bet is an intriguing option for first-time players in select states. Anyone who loses on that first bet will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses. Of course, anyone who picks a winner will take home straight cash winnings.

How to Activate Bet365 Promo Code AMNY365

Setting up a new account is a quick and hassle-free way to lock in a bonus. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process for first-time players:

Click here and input promo code AMNY365 to start signing up.

and input promo code AMNY365 to start signing up. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Bet $5 to win $150 in bonuses or bet $10 in Missouri to win $365 in bonuses.

Players in select states can opt for the $1,000 safety net bet (AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, MD, NC, OH or VA).

NBA Friday Night Bet Boosts

Bet365 Sportsbook has a ton of bet boosts available for the NBA games on Friday night. Take a look at a few of the most popular options:

Friday Night Fireworks: Celtics, Raptors, Magic, Heat, Buls, Grizzlies, Pelicans, Pistons and Trail Blazers all to win (+11215)

30 Pack: Jaylen Brown, Paolo Banchero and Devin Booker each to score 30+ points (+1317)

25 and Paid: Pascal Siakam, Jalen Johnson, Brandon Ingram, Lauri Markkanen and Kawhi Leonard each to score 25+ points (+2144)

Dime Dealer: Trae Young, LaMelo Ball and Cade Cunningham each to record 10+ assists (+1325)

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.