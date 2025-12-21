Bet365 Promo Code AMNY365: Claim $150 Bonus for NFL Week 16

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Redeem bet365 promo code AMNY365 in time for Sunday’s NFL Week 16 slate. New players will have the chance to secure a sign-up bonus on any NFL game this weekend. Click here to start signing up.

Create a new account and start with a $5 bet on the NFL to win a $150 bonus. Players in select states can opt for the $1,000 safety net bet instead. Sign up in Missouri to get a $365 bonus on any $10 wager.

Instead of rolling the dice, players can go all in on the NFL with these welcome bonuses. Additionally, there are in-app bet boosts, early payout specials and other unique offers available on the NFL.

Click here to activate bet365 promo code AMNY365 and qualify for a welcome bonus. Players can secure a $150 bonus, $1,000 safety net bet or $365 bonus.

Score $150 Bonus With Bet365 Promo Code AMNY365

Bet365 Promo Code AMNY365 New User Offer Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net Bet (AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, MD, NC, OH or VA) or Bet $10 to Win $365 Bonus in Missouri Other In-App Offers NFL Week 16 Bet Boosts, NBA Bet Boosts, Early Payout Specials, NFL SGP Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Bonus Last Verified On December 21, 2025 Information Confirmed By AMNY

There are three different offers available on bet365 Sportsbook, but it’s important to note that every player is eligible for a guaranteed bonus. Bet $5 to get a $150 bonus in most states. Players in Missouri can turn a $10 bet into a $365 bonus.

However, don’t forget about the safety net bet. Place a cash wager on the NFL or any other sport. If that bet wins, players will receive straight cash. Anyone who misses on a safety net bet will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonuses. This offer is only available in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, NC, NY, OH, TN and VA.

NFL Week 16 Bet Boosts

Take a look at a few of the most popular bet boosts available for these NFL Week 16 games.

Touchdown Trio: Bucky Irving, Rico Dowdle and Mike Evans each to score a touchdown (+1400)

Bucky Irving, Rico Dowdle and Mike Evans each to score a touchdown (+1400) Pass Masters: Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert each to throw for 300+ passing yards and 2+ passing touchdowns (+1200)

Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert each to throw for 300+ passing yards and 2+ passing touchdowns (+1200) Receivin’ Season: Brian Thomas Jr., Courtland Sutton and Jakobi Meyers each to record 60+ receiving yards (+1100)

Brian Thomas Jr., Courtland Sutton and Jakobi Meyers each to record 60+ receiving yards (+1100) Galloping Gibbs: Jahmyr Gibbs to record 100+ rushing yards, 30+ receiving yards and a touchdown (+550)

Jahmyr Gibbs to record 100+ rushing yards, 30+ receiving yards and a touchdown (+550) Dual Threats: Drake Maye and Lamar Jackson each to record 225+ passing yards and 20+ rushing yards (+750)

Bet365 Promo Code AMNY365: How to Sign Up

Creating an account on bet365 Sportsbook is a quick and hassle-free process. Follow the step-by-step instructions below to get in on the action:

Click here and input promo code AMNY365 to qualify for any of these offers.

and input promo code AMNY365 to qualify for any of these offers. Set up a new account by filling out the required information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Start betting on the NFL with the $150 bonus, $1,000 safety net bet or $365 bonus.

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.