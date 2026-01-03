Bet365 Promo Code AMNY365: Claim $150 Bonus for NFL Week 18 Games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Week 18 of the NFL season kicks off on Saturday, and players can go all in on the games with bet365 promo code AMNY365. Set up a new account and secure bonuses on Buccaneers-Panthers or 49ers-Seahawks. Click here to redeem this offer.

New players can turn a $5 bet into a $150 guaranteed bonus. Sign up in select states to have the option of a $1,000 safety net bet instead (AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, MD, NC, OH or VA). Anyone who registers in Missouri can get a $365 bonus with any $10 bet.

Bet365 Sportsbook should be a go-to option for football fans ahead of the last week of the NFL season. Grab a sign-up bonus before checking out all the other ways to bet on the NFL.

Bet365 Promo Code AMNY365 Unlocks $150 NFL Bonus

Bet365 Bonus Code AMNY365 New User Offer Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net Bet (AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, MD, NC, OH or VA) or Bet $10 to Win $365 Bonus in Missouri Other In-App Offers NBA Bet Boosts, NFL Week 18 Bet Boosts, Early Payout Specials, NFL SGP Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Bonus Last Verified On January 3, 2026 Information Confirmed By AMNY

There are three different options available for players on bet365 Sportsbook. Take a look at the state-by-state breakdown for these offers:

AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, MD, NC, OH, VA: Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net Bet

Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net Bet NJ, PA: Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus

Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus MO: Bet $10, Win $365 Bonus

How to Redeem Bet365 Promo Code AMNY365

Creating a new account on bet365 Sportsbook is the only way to lock in these offers. New players can activate any of these offers by using the links on this page and inputting promo code AMNY365. Fill out the required information sections to set up a new profile and make a cash deposit of $10 or more.

Remember, all new players will be eligible for a no-brainer bonus. Bet $5 to get a $150 bonus in most states or start with a $10 bet in Missouri to secure a $365 bonus. Players who opt for the safety net bet will receive straight cash on a winning wager. However, anyone who loses will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses from bet365 Sportsbook.

NFL Week 18 Bet Boosts: Bucs-Panthers and Niners-Seahawks

Bet365 Sportsbook is among the best of the best when it comes to daily bet boosts. There are options on every single NFL game this weekend, including Bucs-Panthers and Niners-Seahawks on Saturday:

Claim the South: Bucky Irving, Chuba Hubbard and Mike Evans each to score a touchdown (+2200)

Fast Trackers: Bucky Irving, Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard each to record 50+ rushing yards (+1400)

Crown in the West: Christian McCaffrey, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, George Kittle and Zach Charbonnet each to score a touchdown (+1600)

Signal Callers: Baker Mayfield and Bryce Young each to throw for 225+ passing yards and 2+ passing touchdowns (+700)

