Bet365 Promo Code AMNY365: Claim Upgraded $200 Bonus for Indiana vs. Miami CFP Final

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The College Football Playoff is coming to a close on Monday night, and players can go all in with bet365 promo code AMNY365. Start with a $200 guaranteed bonus on this Indiana-Miami matchup. Click here to start signing up.

New players will have a chance to secure this $200 bonus on Indiana-Miami or any other game. All it takes is a $5 bet on college football or any other market to claim this offer.

Bet365 Sportsbook will have a variety of options for college football fans ahead of this championship game. Indiana is a significant favorite against Miami, but we know anything can happen when these two teams step on the field. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this exclusive offer.

Click here to activate bet365 promo code AMNY365 and use a $5 bet on the College Football Playoff to win a $200 guaranteed bonus.

Bet365 Promo Code AMNY365: Get $200 College Football Bonus

Bet365 Promo Code AMNY365 New User Offer Bet $5, Win $200 Guaranteed Bonus Other In-App Offers NBA SGP Boost, NHL SGP Boost, 100% Parlay Boost, Daily Bet Boosts, Early Payout Specials, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Bonus Last Verified On January 19, 2026 Information Confirmed By AMNY

This bet365 promo is a total no-brainer for first-time bettors. Set up a new account, start with a $5 bet and get a $200 bonus. The outcome of the original wager won’t make a difference when it comes to these bonuses.

While we expect to see a lot of interest in the Indiana-Miami game, this offer applies to other sports as well. There are nine different NBA games to choose from throughout the day. Bet365 Sportsbook should have something for every sports fan.

College Football Playoff: Indiana vs. Miami Bet Boosts

Bet365 Sportsbook is raising the bar for college football fans ahead of this championship game. Take a look at a few of the most popular bet boosts available on this matchup:

Heisman for a Reason: Fernando Mendoza to throw for 225+ passing yards and 1+ passing touchdowns (+200)

Championship Charge: Mark Fletcher Jr., Elijah Sarratt, Malachi Toney and Roman Hemby each to score a touchdown (+2500)

Duel of Destiny: Carson Beck and Fernando Mendoza each to throw for 200+ passing yards and 2+ passing touchdowns (+550)

Cane You Feel It?: Miami to record 150+ receiving yards, 100+ rushing yards and win (+450)

Ground Control: Indiana to record 150+ rushing yards, 3+ rushing touchdowns and win (+550)

How to Activate Bet365 Promo Code AMNY365

Setting up a new account on bet365 Sportsbook is a simple process. New players can sign up on a computer or mobile device. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process:

Click here and input promo code AMNY365 to qualify for this offer.

and input promo code AMNY365 to qualify for this offer. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Bet $5 on any game to start with a $200 bonus, win or lose.

Use these bonuses to make picks on the CFP, NBA, NFL, NHL, college basketball and more.

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.