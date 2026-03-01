Bet365 Promo Code AMNY365 Claims $150 Bonus for Spurs-Knicks, Any NBA Game

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New players have the opportunity to utilize bet365 promo code AMNY365. Set up a new account and start with a $5 bet on Knicks vs. Spurs or any other game this weekend. Click here to start signing up.

Basketball fans can go all in on the NBA with this sign-up bonus and other in-app offers. The best game of the day is an early meeting between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. However, that is just one of great games coming up on Sunday.

Bet365 Promo Code AMNY365 Unlocks $150 Bonus

The upcoming matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks provides an ideal entry point for new customers. Whether backing the Spurs’ offense or the Knicks’ defense, the current promotion allows users to establish a bankroll of bonus bets with a minimal initial outlay.

Below are the essential details regarding the bonus code and the associated offer available for this NBA 2025 Regular Season contest:

bet365 Promo Code AMNY365 New User Offer Bet $5 Get $150 Bonus Bonus Last Verified On March 1, 2026

To activate this offer, new customers must enter the code AMNY365 during the sign-up process and place a qualifying wager of $5 on any market, including the Spurs vs. Knicks game at 01:00 PM EST. The $150 in bonus bets will be credited to the account following the settlement of the qualifying bet, available for use on future sporting events.

By utilizing the promo code AMNY365 and placing a minimum wager of $5, bettors receive $150 in bonus bets. It is important to note that the qualifying wager must have odds of -500 or greater to be eligible.

Knicks vs. Spurs Odds, Bet Boosts

The betting market for this game indicates a close matchup, with the visiting San Antonio Spurs listed as slight favorites.

Bet Type San Antonio Spurs New York Knicks Spread -1.5 (-105) +1.5 (-115) Moneyline -120 +100 Total Points Over 227.5 (-110) Under 227.5 (-110)

Despite playing at home, the New York Knicks are positioned as underdogs. Recent trends suggest caution for those backing New York; the team is 1-3 against the spread in their last four games when facing opponents with a winning record. Offensively, the San Antonio Spurs hold a slight statistical edge, averaging 118.5 points per game this season compared to the New York Knicks’ average of 117.3 points per game.

Take a look at a couple of the bet boosts for this game:

Spurs Hit the Road: Victor Wembanyama to score 25+ points, De’Aaron Fox to record 7+ assists and Julian Champagnie to record 2+ three-pointers (+500)

Victor Wembanyama to score 25+ points, De’Aaron Fox to record 7+ assists and Julian Champagnie to record 2+ three-pointers (+500) 15-Point Fiesta: Karl-Anthony Towns, Stephon Castle, De’Aaron Fox and OG Anunoby each to score 15+ points (+500)

Getting Started With Bet365 Promo Code AMNY365

Bettors prepared to wager on this Sunday afternoon clash can claim the “Bet $5, Get $150” welcome offer by following a straightforward registration process.