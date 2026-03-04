Bet365 Promo Code AMNY365: Get $150 Bonus for Knicks-Thunder, NBA, NCAAB

With the Oklahoma City Thunder visiting the New York Knicks, basketball fans can enhance the action by claiming the latest welcome offer with bet365 bonus code AMNY365. New users can place a $5 qualifying wager on this matchup, or any other market, to automatically receive $150 in bonus bets. Click here to activate this offer.
This is an opportunity for new players to secure a no-brainer bonus on Knicks-Thunder or any other NBA game this week. Bet365 Sportsbook will raise the bar for first-time players. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer.
Bet365 Promo Code AMNY365: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus
By utilizing the code below during registration, new users can activate the “Bet $5, Get $150” promotion.
|Bet365 Promo Code
|AMNY365
|New User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus
|Bonus Last Verified On
|March 4, 2026
The matchup featuring the Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks provides the perfect backdrop to claim this welcome offer. By using the bet365 bonus code AMNY365, new users can wager just $5 on this game to unlock $150 in bonus bets. This bonus is guaranteed regardless of the wager’s outcome, provided the qualifying bet has minimum odds of -500 or greater, meaning a selection at -450 is eligible, while a heavy favorite at -800 is not. All qualifying wagers must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer.
NBA Odds on Wednesday Night
The current NBA slate features a mix of conference rivalries and potential shootouts. Below are the current lines from bet365 for the upcoming games.
|Matchup
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Oklahoma City Thunder @ New York Knicks
|OKC -4.0
|222.0
|OKC -170 / NYK +145
|Charlotte Hornets @ Boston Celtics
|BOS -6.5
|213.0
|BOS -250 / CHA +205
|Atlanta Hawks @ Milwaukee Bucks
|MIL -1.5
|232.0
|MIL -125 / ATL +105
The marquee matchup sees the Oklahoma City Thunder favored by four points over the New York Knicks. Oklahoma City enters the contest with a 48-15 record, sitting first in the Western Conference. Their defense has been stifling, allowing just 107.9 points per game, the second-best mark in the league. Key contributors like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren anchor a squad that has won eight of its last 10 games.
Conversely, the Knicks (40-22) boast a potent offense that ranks 10th in scoring at 117.1 points per game. New York is fourth in the NBA in made three-pointers, averaging 14.8 per contest, which could challenge OKC’s defensive rotations. Jalen Brunson continues to lead the charge for New York, averaging 24.8 points over his last 10 outings.
In Milwaukee, the Bucks host the Atlanta Hawks in a game with a high total of 232.0. This number is driven by Atlanta’s relentless tempo; the Hawks are among the league leaders in pace and points per game. Milwaukee’s defense allows 115.5 points per game, suggesting a high-scoring affair. With the spread sitting at a razor-thin 1.5 points, oddsmakers anticipate a close contest dictated by Atlanta’s speed.
How to Activate This bet365 Offer
Getting started in time for the game between the New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder is simple. Follow the steps below to secure the welcome bonus before the action begins:
- Create an Account: Click the link on this page to visit the bet365 registration portal. You will need to provide standard personal information, such as your name, address, and date of birth, to create your account and verify your identity.
- Enter the Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you enter the bet365 bonus code AMNY365 to be eligible for the promotion.
- Deposit Funds: Log in via the bet365 app and make an initial deposit of at least $10 using one of the secure banking methods provided.
- Place Your Bet: Navigate to the NBA section and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more. You can bet on the Thunder-Knicks matchup or choose any other eligible market.
- Receive Bonus Bets: Once your qualifying wager settles, $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account, regardless of whether your bet wins or loses.